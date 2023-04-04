IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match

Gujarat Titans (GT) climbed to the top of the IPL 2023 points table with a six-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Titans pulled off yet another successful run-chase in the IPL to maintain their undefeated record in the ongoing season.

Uncapped batter Sai Sudharsan was the hero for the Gujarat Titans earlier tonight. He smashed a half-century for the defending champions, helping them chase down a 163-run target in 18.1 overs. David Miller played an important cameo of 31 runs off 16 balls, while Vijay Shankar chipped in with 29 runs off 23 deliveries.

Earlier in the game, three-wicket hauls from Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami helped the Gujarat Titans restrict the Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in 20 overs. David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Axar Patel touched the 30-run mark, but none of them could convert their starts into big scores.

Gujarat Titans climb above 3 teams in IPL 2023 points table

Thanks to their win over the Delhi Capitals, the Gujarat Titans have attained the number one spot in the IPL 2023 points table. They have four points to their name after two matches, with their net run rate being +0.700. Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants have dropped by one spot each because of GT's rise.

Quite surprisingly, Delhi Capitals moved up from ninth to eighth position despite their defeat against the Gujarat Titans. Their net run rate improved from -2.500 to -1.703, taking them above the Mumbai Indians.

Here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 standings:

IPL 2023 will head to Guwahati for the first time tomorrow as inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals will host the Punjab Kings. The winner of tomorrow's game will likely dethrone the Gujarat Titans as the number one team in the IPL 2023 standings.

