IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Delhi Capitals (DC) opened their account in the IPL 2023 points table with a victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. A clinical bowling performance helped DC defeat KKR by four wickets.

DC captain David Warner won the toss and decided to bowl first in Delhi. The DC bowlers got off to a great start as Mukesh Kumar dismissed Litton Das in the second over. KKR also lost the wickets of Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana in the powerplay as well.

KKR debutant Jason Roy held one end for 14.4 overs, scoring 43 runs. Andre Russell struck three sixes in the last over to guide KKR to a 127-run total. Axar Patel emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/13.

Chasing 128 for a win, DC got off to a great start, with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw adding 38 runs off 27 balls. KKR tried to make a comeback in the game with their spinners. They picked up six wickets but could not stop DC from completing a successful run-chase. DC won by four wickets with four balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals remain 10th in IPL 2023 points table despite the win against Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals snapped their five-match losing streak in IPL 2023 with a victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders. DC, however, continue to hold the 10th position in the standings with one win and five defeats from six matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders retained the eighth spot as well. They now have two wins and four defeats after six matches. Here is the updated IPL 2023 points table:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, April 21. A big win can take CSK to the top of the table, while SRH can move to the eighth spot if they win against the Super Kings.

Poll : 0 votes