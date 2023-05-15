IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game

The Gujarat Titans (GT) cemented the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table with a 34-run win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 15. Shubman Gill's century and four-wicket hauls from Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami helped GT record their ninth win of the season.

The SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first in a do-or-die game. The Hyderabad-based franchise dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for a duck, but Gill and Sai Sudharsan added 147 runs for the second wicket to turn the game in GT's favor.

SRH broke the partnership by picking up Sudharsan's wicket in the 15th over. It seemed like GT would cross the 200-run mark. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's five-wicket haul helped Hyderabad make a comeback and restrict GT to 188/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing 189 for a victory, the SunRisers Hyderabad slumped to 59/7 after nine overs. Heinrich Klaasen tried to fight back with a half-century, but he did not receive enough support from the other batters. In the end, SRH scored 154/9 in 20 overs.

Gujarat Titans became the first team to earn the 'Q' in IPL 2023 points table

The Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. They have even secured a top-two finish and will play in Qualifier 1 against the other team that finishes in the top two. The Titans will play their final league game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 21.

Here is the updated IPL 2023 points table after the match between the Gujarat Titans and the SunRisers Hyderabad:

The SunRisers have been knocked out of the tournament with this loss. The Orange Army will aim to spoil the other teams' party when they take on the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers in their last two league games.

