IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have attained fourth position in the updated IPL 2023 points table after a win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 15. PBKS became the first franchise to defeat LSG on their home ground in the IPL.

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran won the toss and chose to bowl first against Lucknow. Punjab bowlers did a decent job in the first innings, keeping LSG down to 159/8 in 20 overs. KL Rahul scored a half-century for the home side, but the other batters could not contribute much.

Captain Curran led PBKS from the front by picking up three wickets. Kagiso Rabada backed him up well by scalping a couple of wickets.

Chasing 160 for a victory, PBKS lost wickets at regular intervals, but a half-century from Sikandar Raza helped them inch closer to the target. In the end, a magnificent 10-ball 23* from Shahrukh Khan helped the Punjab Kings reach 161/8 in 19.3 overs, winning the game by two wickets.

Punjab Kings rise above Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 points table

Thanks to the win against the Lucknow Super Giants, the Punjab Kings now hold fourth spot in the IPL 2023 points table. PBKS recorded their third win of the season, boosting their tally to six points from five matches.

Even though LSG have six points from five matches, they hold the second spot because of their superior net run rate of +0.761.

Here's a look at the updated points table:

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, April 16. The winner of that game will end this week as the number one team in the IPL 2023 points table.

Before GT vs RR, fans will witness a clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on a Super Sunday.

