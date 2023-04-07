IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Lucknow Super Giants have attained the number one position in the IPL 2023 points table after a comfortable win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night. Playing in Lucknow, the Super Giants won by five wickets, and now have four points to their name after three matches.

Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first. The Giants did not allow the Orange Army to build any big partnerships. Rahul Tripathi top-scored for the team with 34 runs, but took 41 deliveries to score those runs. Eventually, SRH scored 121/9 in 20 overs.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, with figures of 3/18. The returning Amit Mishra also took two wickets for the home team.

Chasing 122 to record their second win of the season, Lucknow won the match in just 16 overs, thanks to thirties from KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya. Nicholas Pooran finished things off in style with a six off T Natarajan's bowling.

Lucknow Super Giants climb 4 spots in IPL 2023 points table

Lucknow Super Giants moved up from fifth to first position in the IPL 2023 points table after their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have jumped ahead of Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. LSG have four points and a solid net run rate of +1.358.

Sunrisers continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with zero points after two matches. The Orange Army has a net run rate of -2.867. Here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table:

A double-header is scheduled to take place in IPL 2023 on Saturday. Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in the first match, followed by a clash between the arch-rivals - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Poll : 0 votes