IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match

Chennai Super Kings moved up to fourth position in the IPL 2023 points table after a comfortable seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane made his debut for CSK and scored a magnificent 27-ball 61 to guide the visitors to a win at the Wankhede.

Earlier in the evening, Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma provided a decent start to MI, but they could not convert their starts into big scores. Sharma scored 21, while Kishan aggregated 32.

None of the other MI batters could build a big partnership, as the home side ended with 157 runs on the board in their allotted 20 overs, which would eventually prove to be inadequate. In response, the Super Kings lost Devon Conway's wicket on the fourth ball, but Ajinkya Rahane's blistering half-century turned the momentum in their favour, and they wouldn't look back from there.

Rahane's 61-run knock turned the game completely CSK's way. After his dismissal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu completed the formalities as Chennai brought up their second win in three games this season.

Chennai Super Kings climb from sixth to fourth in IPL 2023 points table

Thanks to their win against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings moved up from sixth to fourth position in the IPL 2023 points table.

CSK have four points after three games, and their net run rate is +0.356. Mumbai Indians continue to hold the eighth position with zero points after two games. MI's net run rate is -1.394.

On that note, here are the updated standings:

Two games will take place in IPL 2023 on Sunday. The unbeaten Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the afternoon, while Punjab Kings will travel to Hyderabad for a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the evening.

Poll : 0 votes