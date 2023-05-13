IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans game

Mumbai Indians climbed to the third position in the IPL 2023 points table with a win against the Gujarat Titans earlier tonight. The Mumbai-based franchise had a great opportunity to improve their net run rate, but Rashid Khan's magnificent knock of 79 runs off 32 balls denied the home team a big win at the Wankhede Stadium.

GT captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision did not work in the Titans' favor as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan added 61 runs for the first wicket in six overs. Rashid Khan dismissed both batters in the seventh over of the match.

Suryakumar Yadav then played the best innings of his IPL career and notched up his maiden ton in the league. SKY slammed 103* off 49 balls to help the Mumbai Indians finish with 218 on the board. Rashid took four wickets for the Titans.

Chasing 219, the Titans slumped to 55/5, and it looked like MI would win by a big margin. However, Rashid played the best innings of his IPL career. Had he faced a few more deliveries, the Afghan spinner could have even kept theTitans in the hunt until the final over.

In the end, GT scored 191/8 in 20 overs. They lost the match by 27 runs. Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers for MI, with figures of 3/31 in four overs.

Rajasthan Royals drop to 4th position in IPL 2023 points table

Courtesy of MI's win against GT, Rajasthan Royals have dropped to the fourth position, with Mumbai taking their third spot. MI have earned 14 points from 12 matches, one less than the second-placed Chennai Super Kings. Here is the updated IPL 2023 points table:

Four teams from the bottom six of IPL 2023 points table will be in action tomorrow. Punjab Kings will square off against Delhi Capitals, while Lucknow Super Giants will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

