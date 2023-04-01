IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Punjab Kings moved up to second position in the IPL 2023 points table after a close win over the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier today. The Mohali-based franchise beat the Knight Riders by seven runs via the DLS method at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium.

KKR's new captain, Nitish Rana, won the toss and opted to bowl first in Mohali. Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan got PBKS off to a good start, but they couldn't convert their starts into big scores. Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a fine knock of 50 runs, while Sam Curran played a handy cameo of 26 runs as PBKS finished with 191/5 on the board.

In reply, KKR lost wickets at regular intervals and slumped to 80/5 in 10.1 overs. Andre Russell then had a 50-run partnership for the sixth with Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer. They tried to take KKR close to the target but lost their wickets in the space of four balls during the 15th and 16th overs.

Rain forced the officials to interrupt the game after the 16th over of the second innings when the DLS par score was 153. Since KKR were 146/7 at that point, PBKS won by seven runs.

Punjab Kings become the 2nd team to open their account in IPL 2023 points table

With this win, Punjab Kings have moved up to second position in the IPL 2023 points table. They have two points to their name, the same as the Gujarat Titans, but PBKS' net run rate (+0.438) is inferior to the Titans (+0.514).

Here's a look at the IPL 2023 points table after the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders:

The third match of IPL 2023 is currently underway between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. It will be interesting to see which team becomes the third to register a win in IPL 2023.

