IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match

Royal Challengers Bangalore opened their account in the IPL 2023 points table with a magnificent victory over the Mumbai Indians on Sunday night. They hold the third spot with two points now. Captain Faf du Plessis, opener Virat Kohli, and leg-spinner Karn Sharma starred in RCB's win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB captain Du Plessis won the toss and opted to field first in Bengaluru. The decision worked in his team's favor as the new-ball bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Reece Topley reduced the Mumbai Indians to 20/3 in the sixth over.

Debutant Michael Bracewell dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, while Karn Sharma took two wickets as it looked like MI would struggle to touch the 120-run mark. But Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, and Arshad Khan guided MI to 171/7 in 20 overs. Varma top-scored with an unbeaten 46-ball 84, and the other two batters supported him with handy cameos.

Chasing 172 for a win, the Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a flying start. Openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli smashed a half-century each to take RCB closer to the target.

Mumbai Indians tried to make a comeback by taking two quick wickets. But RCB completed a successful run-chase with eight wickets and 22 balls in hand.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Royal Challengers Bangalore push Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings to 4th and 5th, respectively

Royal Challengers Bangalore became the fifth team to open their account in the IPL 2023 points table. They currently hold the third position with two points and a net run rate of +1.981. Mumbai Indians are eighth in the standings. Here's a look at the updated table:

Chennai Super Kings will be in action against the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. It will be interesting to see if CSK can open their account in the IPL 2023 points table.

