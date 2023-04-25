IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match

Delhi Capitals recorded their second consecutive win and took their tally to four points in the IPL 2023 points table. The Delhi-based franchise beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 24.

DC captain David Warner returned to Hyderabad for the first time in four years. He won the toss and decided to bat first. The visitors were down to 62/5 after eight overs, but a 34-ball 34 from Axar Patel and a 27-ball 34 from Manish Pandey helped them set a 145-run target for the Orange Army.

Many fans expected SRH to complete a comfortable win, but the home side lost wickets at regular intervals. Washington Sundar and Heinrich Klaasen's 41-run sixth-wicket partnership took the game down to the wire. Eventually, Mukesh Kumar defended 13 runs off the last over to help DC win by seven runs.

Delhi Capitals remain 10th in IPL 2023 points table despite the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals continue to languish in the last position in the IPL 2023 points table even after a win over ninth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both DC and SRH have four points after seven matches, but SRH's net run rate (-0.725) is slightly better than DC (-0.961).

Here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table after the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad:

IPL 2023 will head to Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25, for a clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians. MI is the only team against whom GT have never won a match. The Titans will be keen to record their first-ever win over Mumbai on Tuesday.

If the Gujarat Titans win tonight's match, they will climb to the second position, whereas Mumbai Indians will inch closer to the top four if they record another win over the Titans. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

