IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opened their account in the IPL 2023 points table with a victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 9.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande starred for SRH, scalping four wickets. Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 99 runs off 66 balls for PBKS, but his efforts went in vain.

None of the Punjab Kings batters could support Dhawan in the first innings. The skipper scored 99 runs, while the rest of the batters managed only 38 runs. Extras contributed five runs as PBKS finished with 143/9 in their 20 overs.

Markande was the pick of the bowlers for the home side with figures of 4/15. Marco Jansen and Umran Malik scalped two wickets each.

Chasing 144 for a victory, Hyderabad got off to a slow start. They were down to 45/2 after 8.3 overs, but Rahul Tripathi smashed an incredible 48-ball 74* to guide the Orange Army to an eight-wicket victory.

SunRisers Hyderabad climb above Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 points table

SunRisers Hyderabad earned their first two points in the IPL 2023 points table. They were 10th in the standings before the match. Courtesy of the win against Punjab Kings, Hyderabad have moved ahead of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. They now have two points after three matches.

The Kings retained sixth position despite a loss against Hyderabad. PBKS have two wins from three games. They have four points, with their net run rate being -0.281.

Here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 standings:

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play against the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, April 10, in IPL 2023.

If RCB win the match, they can move up from seventh to sixth position in IPL 2023 points table, while LSG will jump to the first spot in the standings if they beat RCB. It will be exciting to see which team emerges victorious in tonight's game.

