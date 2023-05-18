IPL 2023 points table: Updated standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved up to the fourth position in the IPL 2023 points table with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Bangalore-based franchise now have a 54.2% chance of finishing in the top four of the standings, the same as fifth-placed Mumbai Indians.

RCB needed a win against SRH to boost their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Star players Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Siraj brought their 'A' game to the table for the Royal Challengers and helped them record an eight-wicket win.

Kohli registered his first century of IPL 2023, while Du Plessis supported him to perfection as RCB chased down a 187-run target in 19.2 overs. Earlier in the game, Mohammed Siraj bowled a magnificent spell of 1-17 in four overs for the Royal Challengers.

Heinrich Klaasen fought like a lone warrior for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The South African wicket-keeper batter registered his maiden IPL ton, but his efforts eventually went in vain as the rest of the SRH players could not complement his efforts.

Mumbai Indians drop to fifth in IPL 2023 points table

Courtesy of Royal Challengers Bangalore's win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 on Thursday, Mumbai Indians have dropped from fourth to fifth position in the points table. Both RCB and MI have 14 points from 13 games but Bangalore are ahead of Mumbai because of a better net run rate.

Here's the updated IPL 2023 standings after the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will play their final league game on May 21. It will be the final day of the league stage, following which the lineup of the IPL 2023 playoffs. RCB take on tabletoppers Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, while Mumbai lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Poll : 0 votes