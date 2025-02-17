"It's been heard that Hardik Pandya might not be available" - Aakash Chopra on CSK-MI IPL 2025 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that IPL 2025 will witness the iconic rivalry between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23, exactly a month after India and Pakistan clash in the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, he pointed out that MI might miss the services of their skipper Hardik Pandya in the crunch match.

The schedule for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League was announced on Sunday, February 16. While the tournament will kick off with a clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Kolkata on March 22, CSK will square off against MI in Chennai in the next day's evening game.

Reflecting on the IPL 2025 schedule in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener observed that Hardik will potentially miss MI's first clash against CSK due to an over-rate suspension.

"It seems like the date 23rd has become interesting. When a match happens on February 23, it's India-Pakistan and everyone knows where they need to tune in. Similarly, no one will have to be told that it's Chennai vs Mumbai in Chennai on March 23," he said (0:50).

"It's been heard that Hardik Pandya might not be available. He probably has a one-match over-rate suspension, which he will have to serve in the first game. I am waiting for an official confirmation. I went through a few websites and it's written there that he won't be available," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra also opined that the IPL 2025 opener has been kept between KKR and RCB to ignite the rivalry between the two sides a little more. He added that Rishabh Pant will face the Delhi Capitals (DC), his former franchise, in his first game as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper.

"Another interesting thing is that Chennai and Mumbai will play twice" - Aakash Chopra on the IPL 2025 schedule

MI and CSK met only once in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the edgy clash between MI and CSK will be seen twice in the IPL 2025 league phase.

"When you look at Mumbai and Chennai, of course, it's a match with a lot of needle. Mumbai, of course, have very good numbers in Chennai. They have done very well, but will that be the case this time? That's a big question. Another interesting thing is that Chennai and Mumbai will play twice," he said (2:20).

While observing that RCB will square off against MI only once, he added that Rajat Patidar and company will lock horns with CSK twice and hope to end their win drought at Chepauk.

"However, Mumbai will play only once against RCB, although that's also a good match. If I remember correctly, they played only once last year as well. Chennai and RCB will play two matches. It's the South Indian derby and they have been allowed to fight as that fan club is overactive. I don't remember when was the last time RCB beat Chennai in Chennai," Chopra stated.

RCB's only IPL 2025 league-phase clash against MI will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7. The three-time finalists will play their away game against CSK in Chennai on March 28 and will host them in Bengaluru on May 3.

