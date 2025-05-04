KKR vs RR, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

In what was an absolute classic, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) edged past the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by the barest margin of a run in Match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

After opting to bat first, KKR batters had a superb day at the office. Despite losing Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz early, KKR managed to score above 200. Andre Russell was the star of the innings for KKR as he whacked an unbeaten 25-ball 57.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag's fantastic 95 went in vain for Rajasthan Royals. He was simply superb when RR went down to 71/5 inside eight overs. However, Vaibhav Arora defended three runs off the last ball to keep KKR in the hunt for playoffs.

Now that the high-scoring clash of IPL 2025 is in the history books, let us look at the list of award winners, scorecard and records broken from the KKR vs RR match.

List of all award winners in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match

While the match was won by KKR, it was RR captain Riyan Parag who clinched the most awards in the post-match presentation ceremony. However, the all-important Player of the Match award was won by Andre Russell as his vital contribution in the death overs literally kept KKR in the game. Below are all the awards that were distributed:

Electric Striker of the Match: Andre Russell (Strike rate of 228)

Fantasy King of the Match: Riyan Parag (222 points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Riyan Parag (8 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Riyan Parag (6 fours)

Most dot balls in the Match: Jofra Archer (11 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Andre Russell (57 off 25)

KKR vs RR Match Scorecard

KKR batting scorecard vs RR [Sportskeeda]

Sunil Narine was castled early by Yudhvir Singh Charak. Then, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Rahmanullah Gurbaz stitched together a 56-run partnership. The next two stands were for 42 and 61 runs while probably the most impactful one came when Rinku Singh (19* off 6) and Andre Russell (57*) added 34 runs in just 11 balls.

For RR, all four of Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Riyan Parag, and Yudhvir Singh Charak took one wicket each.

Rajasthan Royals batting scorecard vs KKR [Sportskeeda]

The chase started with KKR bowlers dominating. Moeen Ali took two early wickets while Vaibhav Arora dismissed 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

From 71/5, almost every hope looked lost for RR. But then Riyan Parag played one of his best individual innings. In the 13th over, he even smashed as many as five consecutive sixes to Ali.

Shubham Dubey had his moment in the game when Parag got out for 95. He smashed 14 runs when RR needed 17 off the last four balls. However, he couldn't quite hit the three runs off the last ball, with KKR winning the encounter.

With figures of 2/32, Varun Chakaravarthy was the best KKR bowler alongside Harshit Rana (2/41).

KKR vs RR, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match

The high-scoring encounter in Kolkata has kept KKR in the playoffs race. RR, meanwhile, have become the second team after the Chennai Super Kings to endure nine losses. Below are some of the records broken/ milestones created in the match.

This was only the second instance for KKR to win a game by just one run, with them previously beating RCB by the same margin in 2024. Varun Chakaravarthy has now dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga thrice in six balls in the IPL. RR become the first team in IPL 2025 to hit 50 sixes inside the powerplay overs. Moeen Ali conceded 32 runs in one of his overs, which is the second-most expensive over in IPL 2025. Riyan Parag has become the fifth player to hit five sixes in an over in the IPL.

