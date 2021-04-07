List of all IPL 2021 Venues: Indian Premier League grounds for team-wise matches

IPL 2021 will be the first time teams will play without home advantage in India. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, just six venues will be used throughout IPL 2021 in a cluster caravan format, with no team playing at home this season.
The new IPL 2021 schedule has thrown up a series of challenges for franchises. With no home advantage, teams will have to alter and play according to the specific needs of each ground.
A total of six venues will be used throughout IPL 2021, with them being Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. Here is everything you need to know about the matches at each IPL 2021 venue and the team-wise schedule.
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL 2021 kicks off in Chennai, with a total of 10 games taking place at the Chepauk Stadium. Known for producing rank turners, the venue is set to see low scoring games in IPL 2021.
Team-wise breakup
Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 matches
Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders - 3 matches
Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings - 2 matches
Venue schedule
MI vs RCB, March 1, 7:30 PM IST
SRH vs KKR, April 11, 7:30 PM IST
KKR vs MI, April 13, 7:30 PM IST
SRH vs RCB, April 14, 7:30 PM IST
MI vs SRH, April 17, 7:30 PM IST
RCB vs KKR, April 18, 3:30 PM IST
DC vs MI, April 20, 7:30 PM IST
PBKS vs SRH, April 21, 3:30 PM IST
PBKS vs MI, April 23, 7:30 PM IST
SRH vs DC, April 25, 7:30 PM IST
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
The iconic stadium will play host to 10 IPL 2021 games. It has traditionally been a high scoring venue, where teams have preferred to chase. Expect pacers to be at their best here.
Team-vise breakup
Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals - 5 matches
Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings - 3 matches
Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 matches
Venue schedule
CSK vs DC, April 10, 7:30 PM IST
RR vs PBKS, April 12, 7:30 PM IST
RR vs DC, April 15, 7:30 PM IST
PBKS vs CSK, April 16, 7:30 PM IST
DC vs PBKS, April 18, 7:30 PM IST
CSK vs RR, April 19, 7:30 PM IST
KKR vs CSK, April 21, 7:30 PM IST
RCB vs RR, April 22, 7:30 PM IST
RR vs KKR, April 24, 7:30 PM IST
CSK vs RCB, April 25, 3:30 PM IST
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
This IPL 2021 venue is another one that favors the slower bowlers. Pacers proficient with cutters and a change of pace find success here too. It hosts 8 IPL 2021 matches.
Team-wise breakup
Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals – 4 matches
Venue schedule
CSK vs SRH, April 28, 7:30 PM IST
MI vs RR, April 29, 3:30 PM IST
MI vs CSK, May 1, 7:30 PM IST
RR vs SRH, May 2, 3:30 PM IST
SRH vs MI, May 4, 7:30 PM IST
RR vs CSK, May 5, 7:30 PM IST
SRH vs CSK, May 7, 7:30 PM IST
RR vs MI, May 8, 7:30 PM IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
It will be runs galore when teams flock to Bengaluru in IPL 2021. The small dimensions, lightning-fast outfield and perfect batting surfaces mean the venue will see some of the highest scores of IPL 2021. It hosts 10 games this campaign.
Team-wise breakup
Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings - 5 matches
Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings - 3 matches
Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals - 2 matches
Venue schedule
CSK vs PBKS, May 9, 3:30 PM IST
MI vs KKR, May 10, 7:30 PM IST
CSK vs KKR, May 12, 7:30 PM IST
MI vs PBKS, May 13, 3:30 PM IST
KKR vs PBKS, May 15, 7:30 PM IST
CSK vs MI, May 16, 7:30 PM IST
KKR vs RR, May 18, 7:30 PM IST
SRH vs PBKS, May 19, 7:30 PM IST
KKR vs SRH, May 21, 3:30 PM IST
PBKS vs RR, May 22, 7:30 PM IST
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
One of the oldest cricket stadiums in history will once again play host in IPL 2021. A total of 10 games will be played here, and the surface has gotten quicker in recent years.
Team-wise breakup
Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals - 5 matches
Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals - 3 matches
Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings - 2 matches
Venue schedule
RCB vs SRH, May 9, 7:30 PM IST
DC vs RR, May 11, 7:30 PM IST
SRH vs RR, May 13, 7:30 PM IST
RCB vs DC, May 14, 7:30 PM IST
RR vs RCB, May 16, 3:30 PM IST
DC vs SRH, May 17, 7:30 PM IST
RCB vs MI, May 20, 7:30 PM IST
DC vs CSK, May 21, 7:30 PM IST
MI vs DC, May 23, 3:30 PM IST
RCB vs CSK, May 23, 7:30 PM IST
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
The business end of IPL 2021 will take place at the biggest cricket stadium in the world. The sample size for T20 games in Ahmedabad is too small, but the venue has helped spinners while also being a good batting surface in recent months.
Team-wise breakup
Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals , Kolkata Knight Riders , Punjab Kings – 4 matches
Venue schedule
PBKS vs KKR, April 26, 7:30 PM IST
DC vs RCB, April 27, 7:30 PM IST
DC vs KKR, April 29, 7:30 PM IST
PBKS vs RCB, April 30, 7:30 PM IST
PBKS vs DC, May 2, 7:30 PM IST
KKR vs RCB, May 3, 7:30 PM IST
RCB vs PBKS, May 6, 7:30 PM IST
KKR vs DC, May 8, 3:30 PM IST
Qualifier 1, May 25, 7:30 PM IST
Eliminator, May 26, 7:30 PM IST
Qualifier 2, May 28, 7:30 PM IST
Final, May 30, 7:30 PM IST