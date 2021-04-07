List of all IPL 2021 Venues: Indian Premier League grounds for team-wise matches

IPL 2021 will be the first time teams will play without home advantage in India. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, just six venues will be used throughout IPL 2021 in a cluster caravan format, with no team playing at home this season.

The new IPL 2021 schedule has thrown up a series of challenges for franchises. With no home advantage, teams will have to alter and play according to the specific needs of each ground.

A total of six venues will be used throughout IPL 2021, with them being Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. Here is everything you need to know about the matches at each IPL 2021 venue and the team-wise schedule.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IPL 2021 kicks off in Chennai, with a total of 10 games taking place at the Chepauk Stadium. Known for producing rank turners, the venue is set to see low scoring games in IPL 2021.

Team-wise breakup

Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders - 3 matches

Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings - 2 matches

Venue schedule

MI vs RCB, March 1, 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs KKR, April 11, 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs MI, April 13, 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs RCB, April 14, 7:30 PM IST

MI vs SRH, April 17, 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs KKR, April 18, 3:30 PM IST

DC vs MI, April 20, 7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs SRH, April 21, 3:30 PM IST

PBKS vs MI, April 23, 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs DC, April 25, 7:30 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The iconic stadium will play host to 10 IPL 2021 games. It has traditionally been a high scoring venue, where teams have preferred to chase. Expect pacers to be at their best here.

Team-vise breakup

Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals - 5 matches

Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings - 3 matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 matches

Venue schedule

CSK vs DC, April 10, 7:30 PM IST

RR vs PBKS, April 12, 7:30 PM IST

RR vs DC, April 15, 7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs CSK, April 16, 7:30 PM IST

DC vs PBKS, April 18, 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs RR, April 19, 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs CSK, April 21, 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs RR, April 22, 7:30 PM IST

RR vs KKR, April 24, 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs RCB, April 25, 3:30 PM IST

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

This IPL 2021 venue is another one that favors the slower bowlers. Pacers proficient with cutters and a change of pace find success here too. It hosts 8 IPL 2021 matches.

Team-wise breakup

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals – 4 matches

Venue schedule

CSK vs SRH, April 28, 7:30 PM IST

MI vs RR, April 29, 3:30 PM IST

MI vs CSK, May 1, 7:30 PM IST

RR vs SRH, May 2, 3:30 PM IST

SRH vs MI, May 4, 7:30 PM IST

RR vs CSK, May 5, 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs CSK, May 7, 7:30 PM IST

RR vs MI, May 8, 7:30 PM IST

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

It will be runs galore when teams flock to Bengaluru in IPL 2021. The small dimensions, lightning-fast outfield and perfect batting surfaces mean the venue will see some of the highest scores of IPL 2021. It hosts 10 games this campaign.

Team-wise breakup

Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings - 5 matches

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings - 3 matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals - 2 matches

Venue schedule

CSK vs PBKS, May 9, 3:30 PM IST

MI vs KKR, May 10, 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs KKR, May 12, 7:30 PM IST

MI vs PBKS, May 13, 3:30 PM IST

KKR vs PBKS, May 15, 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs MI, May 16, 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs RR, May 18, 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs PBKS, May 19, 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs SRH, May 21, 3:30 PM IST

PBKS vs RR, May 22, 7:30 PM IST

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

One of the oldest cricket stadiums in history will once again play host in IPL 2021. A total of 10 games will be played here, and the surface has gotten quicker in recent years.

Team-wise breakup

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals - 5 matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals - 3 matches

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings - 2 matches

Venue schedule

RCB vs SRH, May 9, 7:30 PM IST

DC vs RR, May 11, 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs RR, May 13, 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs DC, May 14, 7:30 PM IST

RR vs RCB, May 16, 3:30 PM IST

DC vs SRH, May 17, 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs MI, May 20, 7:30 PM IST

DC vs CSK, May 21, 7:30 PM IST

MI vs DC, May 23, 3:30 PM IST

RCB vs CSK, May 23, 7:30 PM IST

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The business end of IPL 2021 will take place at the biggest cricket stadium in the world. The sample size for T20 games in Ahmedabad is too small, but the venue has helped spinners while also being a good batting surface in recent months.

Team-wise breakup

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals , Kolkata Knight Riders , Punjab Kings – 4 matches

Venue schedule

PBKS vs KKR, April 26, 7:30 PM IST

DC vs RCB, April 27, 7:30 PM IST

DC vs KKR, April 29, 7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs RCB, April 30, 7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs DC, May 2, 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs RCB, May 3, 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs PBKS, May 6, 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs DC, May 8, 3:30 PM IST

Qualifier 1, May 25, 7:30 PM IST

Eliminator, May 26, 7:30 PM IST

Qualifier 2, May 28, 7:30 PM IST

Final, May 30, 7:30 PM IST

