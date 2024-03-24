"No need to do that Mr. Rana; it's just a wicket" - Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Harshit Rana for his celebration

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana for his angry send-off to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Mayank Agarwal during the clash between these two sides at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23.

The 74-year-old was unhappy with Harshit Rana's 'in-your-face flying kiss' celebration upon dismissing Mayank Agarwal. The incident happened on the third ball of the sixth over during SRH's innings when Mayank was caught at the deep backward square leg by Rinku Singh off Harshit Rana's delivery.

The speedster's celebration was not well-received by Sunil Gavaskar who was on air. He asserted that it's just a wicket in cricket and further went on to add:

"Couldn't see any of that earlier on when he was hitting you for boundaries. No need to do that Mr. Rana. It's just a wicket in cricket. The batter didn't do that to him when he was hitting boundaries. I know we are all in the television age. We need to be seen doing certain things. You can play cricket without doing that.

"By all means, celebrate. Celebrate with the team. But, there's no need to do that to an opposition player."

KKR register their first win of IPL 2024

Needing a massive 209 runs for their first victory of this season, the visitors had a flying start to their chase as openers Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma added 60 runs even before the powerplay ended. Although Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg gave SRH the hopes of sealing the game towards the end, the Kolkata Knight Riders eventually won the thrilling contest by a margin of just four runs as the Sunrisers finished their innings at 204/7 in 20 overs.

The 22-year-old Delhi-based Harshit Rana finished with figures of 3-33.

Next up, the two-time IPL winners will be facing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29. Shreyas Iyer's men will be looking to maintain their winning momentum and extend their streak by getting the better of the hosts.