"Soon after the World Cup" - MSK Prasad on when Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal can be seen playing for India

MSK Prasad recently voiced his opinion on when the uncapped star performers of the ongoing IPL season like Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal can be seen donning the Indian jersey.

Prasad was the national selector for the Indian Men's team from September 2016 to March 2020.

In a conversation with Jagran, MSK Prasad felt that the crop of youngsters doing well in the IPL could be seen in bilateral series' soon after the upcoming ODI World Cup.

"Soon after the World Cup. Young players like Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Yash Thakur, Wadhera and Jitesh Sharma, who are performing well, will be made part of the bilateral series," he said. "Their performance will be improved by including them in Team India. Perhaps, in the future, these young players can be a part of the World Cup."

While several young uncapped players have had impressive seasons, the two that caught the eyes of most experts and fans were Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rinku scored 474 runs in 14 games at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.53 for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Jaiswal, on the other hand, scored 625 runs in as many games at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61 for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Prasad also felt the team should go ahead with the experienced players for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Talking about the squad for the 50-over World Cup to be played in India, MSK Prasad said:

"It's a little hard to say right now. Kohli and Rohit have more experience. Rohit is the Captain of White ball cricket. Suryakumar Yadav is also doing better, so I think we should move ahead with experienced players. Because time is very less and young players are yet to be groomed."

Rohit Sharma is set to lead Team India in the 50-over World Cup set to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

"The playing eleven will be decided according to the situation" - MSK Prasad on the Indian team for the WTC final

MSK Prasad also shared his thoughts about Team India's playing XI for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval on June 7.

India recently announced their original 15-man squad for the marquee clash. However, they were forced to replace KL Rahul with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan due to injury.

Led by skipper Rohit Sharma, India have gone in with five pacers and three spinners in the squad.

MSK Prasad felt that the Indian playing XI for the final could vary depending on the pitch conditions and the opponent.

"It is very difficult to say anything now because the conditions of England are very different from that of India," Prasad said. "How is the weather for five days? What is the strategy of the opposing team? Are you getting turn or not? If not available then 4 fast bowlers will go with 1 spinner. If turn is available, then go with 3 spinners and 1 all-rounder. The playing eleven will be decided according to the situation."

Team India fell short in the first edition of the WTC final, losing to New Zealand by eight wickets at Southampton in June 2021.

They will look to go one step further this time to capture their first ICC silverware since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

