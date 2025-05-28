“There too I was stabbed in the back” - Former India batter’s massive statement on Shreyas Iyer ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif hailed Shreyas Iyer for producing impressive performances despite the disappointment of being left out of India's Test squad for the upcoming tour of England. Team India recently announced their 18-member squad for the five-Test series in England, starting June 20.

However, despite Rohit Sharma's and Virat Kohli's retirements, Iyer could not find a place on the roster. It is despite his excellent showing in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, where he averaged over 68 in five matches.

Iyer has also been on a winning run as captain, leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL title last year and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the top of the points table at the end of the league stage in the ongoing 2025 season.

Talking about Iyer's exploits and how he has overcome several disappointments over the past year on his YouTube channel, Kaif said (via Hindustan Times):

"If young players are searching for a role model, look no further than Shreyas Iyer. He was ignored from Test matches; his name did not come. So, what does Iyer do? He says, 'no issues. Fine, I won't say a word, won't say in the media that I am sad or upset'. He said, 'No, I captained KKR – there too I was stabbed in the back'. Still did not get retained'. He has moved on."

He continued:

"Just keep quiet and let your bat do the talking. Look at him now. The entire world is singing his praises. He has taken Punjab Kings to No. 2 on the points table. That's the kind of hero one should have."

Iyer last played a Test for India in the home series at the start of last year against England. Despite the domestic success, his Test numbers are sub-par, with an average of under 37 in 14 matches.

"You are considering white-ball criteria for one player and not for the other" - Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif questioned India's contradictory selection criteria for their Test squad based on white-ball performances, taking the examples of Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer. Despite leading the Orange Cap charts in the ongoing IPL and boasting excellent numbers in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, Sudharsan averages under 40 in first-class cricket.

Yet, the southpaw is one of the names in the 18-member squad for England, thanks largely to his impressive IPL run.

"Sai Sudharsan is a brilliant player, no doubt. But he was picked in the Test squad after a good IPL season (679 runs and counting). Iyer, meanwhile, has been doing well for so long. He scored some 550 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup and in the Champions Trophy as well. He is still doing a terrific job with the bat for Punjab Kings – 514 runs and counting. He is captaining too. So on one hand, you are considering white-ball criteria for one player and not for the other," said Kaif.

Iyer was India's leading run-scorer in the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph a few months back. He is enjoying a terrific IPL 2025 season, scoring 514 runs at an average of 51.40 and a strike rate of almost 172 in 14 matches.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More