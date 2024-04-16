[Watch] Avesh Khan shows Sanju Samson's gloves to the dressing room after taking a stunner in KKR vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Avesh Khan hilariously held captain Sanju Samson's gloves aloft after taking a stunning catch in the IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. The Kerala-born cricketer was left in splits after watching the right-arm speedster's antics.

Incidentally, the gesture relates to the dropped catch by Samson against the Punjab Kings as the ball went down following a collision with Avesh. With Avesh taking a one-handed catch to get rid of Phil Salt at Eden Gardens, he decided to show Samson's gloves to the dressing room, indicating that he is also a good catcher.

With Avesh Khan getting rid of the dangerous Salt, the Royals also breathed a sigh of relief, given Riyan Parag had fluffed a chance earlier.

The Rajasthan Royals, who chose to field, welcomed Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin back into the XI after the pair missed the previous game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. The Knight Riders went ahead with the same side that beat the Lucknow Super Giants comprehensively at home on Sunday.

Sanju Samson and company hold top spot in the IPL 2024 points table

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson's men are at the top of the points table, having won five out of six matches. The inaugural IPL champions opened their campaign with a win over the Lucknow Super Giants, followed by Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Their only defeat came against the Gujarat Titans, who chased down a stiff 197 as Rashid Khan hit a last-ball boundary to win it for their side. Nevertheless, they bounced back by thrillingly beating the Punjab Kings.

The Knight Riders are currently second in the points table with four wins in five games, with the sole defeat coming to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two-time champions had beaten the SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals before defeating the Super Giants.

