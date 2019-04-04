IPL 2019: One benched player from each team who should be included in the playing XI

CricWiz FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

Faf du Plessis hasn't played a single game in IPL 2019

The IPL fever has gripped the whole nation as the fans have already witnessed some great cricket in the season. While teams like Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kings XI Punjab have made a strong start to the tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have struggled to get going. Clearly, the level of cricket being played this season is better than the previous ones. All teams look evenly matched with each team capable of beating the other.

Also, we have seen tough competition for places in the playing XI in all the teams. Teams have been trying their level best to pick the best possible combinations available. While some of the teams have succeeded in finding a winning combination, some are yet to find their best playing XI.

There are players in each team who deserve a chance in the playing XI but haven't played a single game in the season so far and are still waiting for their opportunity. We will look at one such player from each team who deserves a place in the playing XI of their respective teams.

#8 Rajasthan Royals - Mahipal Lomror

Lomror played a couple of matches for the Royals in 2018

Mahipal Lomror, who played along with Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan for India U19, has been part of the Rajasthan Royals' squad since last year.

The exciting Rajasthan all-rounder captained his state team at the young age of 19. Lomror is an attacking left-handed batsman who bats in the middle and lower-middle order. He had a strong Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he scored 200 runs at an amazing average of 40. The Royals have struggled to close the game in a couple of occasions and the team management might want to give the youngster a go. Lomror is also an effective left-arm orthodox spinner.

