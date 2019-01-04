Partnering a batsman makes the difference for Pant

Rishabh Pant celebrates his hundred in Sydney

Rishabh Pant said the support of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja was key as he helped put Australia to the sword with an unbeaten 159 for India on day two of the fourth Test.

Pant had made a start with the bat in each of his six previous innings in the series, registering scores of 25, 28, 36, 30, 39 and 33 in a remarkably consistent run.

Yet he was able to kick on to a much more significant total on Friday, sharing 89 with Pujara (193) and 204 with Jadeja (81) as he compiled a second Test century.

Asked what had made the difference in Sydney, Pant told reporters: "The main thing was that I was playing with a batsman this time. Most of the time when I got the starts [previously] I was playing with the tail.

"If I am batting with the tail I have to think differently because most of the time I have to score runs. When you are batting with a batsman, it is different."

Pant admitted he felt tense prior to reaching three figures, adding: "To be honest, I was a little nervous because in India when we were playing West Indies, in the last two innings I got out on 92 and 92. So I was scared slightly, but I got through that phase early, I guess.

"Every hundred I score at international level is special for me because I have just started my career. But the main thing is I don't think about hundreds, I just always think about only one thing, what the team needs from me. That's the only goal I have.

"The best part of my batting is that everyone in the team has given me freedom to express myself. So every time I go to bat I just enjoy myself."