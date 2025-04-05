PBKS vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are at opposite ends of the points table in IPL 2025. While history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) would indicate that the former are the ones near the wooden spoon, the current campaign is proving to be a bit different.

Punjab had a good auction and are reaping the benefits of the same, with oodles of talent in all departments and a ton of batting depth. They are placed at the very top of the standings, with four points from two matches and the best net run rate in the competition.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, have been in the doldrums. Riyan Parag's three matches as captain didn't go to plan, with the Royals picking up just two points to be placed ninth in the standings with the second-worst net run rate in the league stage so far.

Sanju Samson's impending return as skipper should boost RR, who need a way to fix their bowling shortcomings without compromising on their depth. Key players aren't in great form at the moment, and that doesn't bode well for a traveling team that generally qualifies for the playoffs on the back of home victories.

PBKS, on the other hand, don't have a great record at Mullanpur, which will host RR on Saturday, April 5. But if they've shown anything in IPL 2025 so far, it's that they can't be judged with any Punjab team of the past as a reference.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.

RR's squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma.

Can PBKS continue their unbeaten start to the tournament? Or will RR move up the standings?

IPL 2025: Can Samson's return as captain galvanize struggling RR?

2024 IPL Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

It's hard to see RR's bowling attack come up with the goods against PBKS. The domestic openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, have already made notable contributions this year. Shreyas Iyer has been in excellent nick at No. 3, while Nehal Wadhera struck the ball like a dream in the second half of his maiden innnings in IPL 2025.

Punjab have tons of depth and plenty of options to play around with in the bowling department. The manner in which their current roster is constructed hints at productive outings in Mullanpur, with the likes of Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal likely to enjoy bowling there.

RR, meanwhile, have far too many concerns at this point. Quality players like Yashasvi Jaiswal will find form soon, but the middle order doesn't inspire nearly enough confidence. Both the pace and the spin attacks are inconsistent, with concerns regarding the sixth bowling option as well.

Stranger things have happened in cricket, with PBKS and RR generally producing exciting, evenly matched contests. However, this time, the Kings should be the favorites.

Prediction: PBKS to win Match 18 of IPL 2025.

