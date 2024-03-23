Picking a combined RR-LSG playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul 

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kickstarted with the marquee clash between the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The yellow brigade continued their dominance against RCB at Chepauk, winning the match quite convincingly by 6 wickets.

Matches will come thick and fast and with the weekend having approached, we are set to witness four cracking games in a matter of two days. The Lucknow Supergiants will make their first appearance in the tournament against the Rajasthan Royals on March 23 (Sunday).

Both teams had an indifferent season in 2023. While LSG finished 3rd in the points table later losing to Mumbai Indians in the eliminator, Rajasthan failed to qualify for the playoffs, having won only 7 out of their 14 matches. Both teams will be hoping that a brand new season turns their fortune around.

Lucknow and Rajasthan have squared off in three matches so far with RR holding the edge with two wins. With the game approaching in less than 24 hours time, let us have a look at a possible combined XI of the two teams.

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler

One can't look beyond Yashasvi Jaiswal with the form he has been in. One of the stars of Rajasthan Royals in 2023, Jaiswal has taken international like fish to water and will be hoping to replicate his heroics from the Test series against England in a totally different format.

Jaiswal blasted the fastest fifty (13 balls) in IPL history during a group game against Kolkata Knight Riders last year. Meanwhile, his partner, Jos Buttler is someone who is a certainty in any T20 XI.

He can decimate any bowling attack on his day and is one of the best white-ball batters going around. Buttler can also don the wicket-keeping gloves in this combined team. He won the orange cap in 2022 for scoring 863 runs in the season.

It's hard to look beyond KL Rahul in a white ball playing XI solely due to his skill set and class. Often referred to as Klassy Rahul, his strike rate could be a concern in the shortest format. In this combined XI his batting template might allow the other flamboyant batters to play around him.

Nicholas Pooran is one of the most exciting talents in the white ball format. He hits the ball cleanly and can literally toy with any top-class bowling attack on his day. He has taken his power game to a whole new level and could be the game-changer for LSG in this season.

Sanju Samson will be the captain and the wicket-keeper in this combined XI. One of the most stylish batters going around, Samson can turn any game on its head with his stupendous batsmanship. Despite his consistency issues, Samson is all class and is very hard to look beyond.

Another hard-hitting all-rounder who can multiple roles for his team is none other than the Australian Marcus Stoinis. He could be used as a floater in the batting order. Stoinis has opened in the past but his finishing attributes are quite exceptional as well. He also has the ability to chip in with a few overs if required.

Ravichandran Ashwin, the veteran off-spinner finds a spot in the combined XI due to his sheer class and ability to contribute in every department.

He might not be an out-and-out wicket-taker in the T20 format but he can certainly hold one end up, and on his day can rip through any batting line-up. In the last couple of years, Ashwin has been very useful with the bat and has played some fine cameos at the top order.

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult

One of the finest young spinners in the shortest format, Ravi Bishnoi would walk into most T20 XIs in the current time. The leggie also became the No. 1 ranked T20I bowler in the world owing to his consistent showing for India. He can hurry batters with his trajectory and could turn out to be a match-winner for LSG in this season.

One of the unsung heroes for LSG in the 2022 season, Mohsin Khan makes the combined XI. Injury kept him out from the 2023 season after he had made a mark in 2022. He bagged 17 wickets in 14 games and his ability to push batters on the backfoot made him the go-to bowler for KL Rahul.

Another leggie who will make the combined XI is Yuzvendra Chahal. The highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 187 scalps to his name, Chahal is a bona fide IPL legend. He has been out of the Indian team for a while but he is a proven match-winner and will look to break into the national team with stellar performances in the 17th edition.

Last but not least in the combined XI is Kiwi pace sensation Trent Boult. A master at his craft, Boult is one of the finest new ball bowlers who is a wicket-taker per excellence in the powerplay. He is also a handy option in the death overs and can consistently nail his yorkers