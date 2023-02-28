Picking the most important bowler for each IPL 2023 franchise

The Indian Premier League (IPL) arguably stands out as the most competitive and enthralling franchise T20 league in the world. The quality of players coupled with the intensity makes it an avenue where they can make a name for themselves or even forge a redeem.

As mentioned earlier, the best of the best compete in the competition. The presence of such exceptional players is bound to bring the league high-quality action across all three departments.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Schedule



Save The Dates



Gear up to cheer for your favourite teams 🥁 #TATAIPL 2023ScheduleSave The DatesGear up to cheer for your favourite teams 🥁 📁 #TATAIPL 2023 👇 📂 Schedule 👇 📂 Save The DatesGear up to cheer for your favourite teams 🥁 👏 https://t.co/za4J3b3qzc

The popular saying, 'Batters win you games, but bowlers will win you tournaments', holds true even for the IPL. Over the years, the league has shown value in having a balanced and versatile bowling unit. If teams are devoid of a potent bowling attack, they often have to rely on individual brilliance, which is never beneficial in the long run.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



#IPL2022 Will Chahal finish with the purple cap after the playoffs? Will Chahal finish with the purple cap after the playoffs?#IPL2022 https://t.co/6jEIVeLndQ

Each bowling attack has a spearhead, on which the rest of the unit leans on. An exceptional campaign by a bowler coupled with a unified performance by the other is often what franchises desire from their designated pool of bowlers.

On that note, let us pick the most important bowler for each IPL 2023 franchise

RCB - Wanindu Hasaranga

The Sri Lankan spinner had a prolific IPL 2022 campaign after being roped in for a hefty sum by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He narrowly fell short of the Purple Cap, but his contributions played a big part in the franchise finishing third in the season.

He is poised to play a crucial role as RCB return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium to play their home fixtures. Yuzvendra Chahal had cracked the code to bowl at the venue, which is known for its short venues. With a potent pace bowling unit also marking their presence, another impactful season by Hasaranga could potentially lead RCB to the title.

MI - Jofra Archer

The five-time winners' auction strategy in 2022 revolved around Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer. MI sent a whopping total of ₹23.50 crore on the duo, but could not avail the services of the all-rounder for the 2022 season due to injury.

However, with Archer having returned to full action, his express pace and the ability to extract bounce off the Wankhede surface is touted to play a huge role for MI, who are looking to bounce back after failing to make it to the playoffs for two seasons in a row.

CSK - Ravindra Jadeja

The left-arm all-rounder is currently the talk of the town on the back of his performances for India in the whites. However, he is just as important for the Yellow Army, especially considering that the four-time winners are returning to the iconic MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium.

Jadeja boasts an excellent record at the venue, claiming 19 wickets at an economy of 6.99. With spinners being the key to success in Chennai, it is certain that the left-arm bowler will have a huge say in terms of CSK's IPL 2023 campaign.

KKR - Varun Chakravarthy

Much like CSK, the two-time winners KKR also have a rich history of producing quality spinners. The surface at Eden Gardens has also aided good turn in the past.

While Sunil Narine still leads their spin bowling unit, the Caribbean ace has evolved into a defensive option. This is where fellow mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy can capitalize. Having not played regularly at Eden Gardens yet, he could be in for a treat and among the wickets as well during IPL 2023.

PBKS - Arshdeep Singh

The young left-arm pacer had a landmark IPL 2022 campaign for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), which paved the way for a debut in national colors. He forged an excellent partnership with Kagiso Rabada during the campaign and the prospect of bowling at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will only increase Arshdeep's stock.

His exploits in international cricket have only increased his potential and a stellar season from him is crucial if PBKS intends to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

DC - Anrich Nortje

Nortje made the cut over Kagiso Rabada to be retained by the Delhi Capitals (DC) after the 2021 campaign. The Proteas pacer, however, had a forgettable season in 2022, after coming back from an injury. He played six matches and claimed nine wickets at an economy of 9.72.

His misfortune also reflected the franchise's, as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. This time around, a much better outing is expected from DC's spearhead, who continues to be the franchise's most important bowler despite Kuldeep Yadav's resurgence.

RR - Yuzvendra Chahal

Purple Cap winner in the latest edition, Yuzvendra Chahal had a dream season after being released by RCB. He, on occasions, has single-handedly won RR matches with his innate ability to pick up wickets. Chahal's performances played a huge hand in RR making it to their first IPL final since the inaugural edition in 2008.

He will, once again, be the franchise's most crucial bowler. RR are looking for a replacement bowler for the injured Prasidh Krishna, but it is unlikely they will find a candidate who provides more impact than Chahal.

LSG - Ravi Bishnoi

The leg-spinner had a relatively good first season for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after claiming 13 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 8.44. The youngster would have been delighted after witnessing 30 overs of spin at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow during the recent T20I encounter between India and New Zealand.

While there is almost no chance that such wickets will be sported during the IPL season, Bishnoi is still primed to have an impact on the team that will be hoping to better their fourth-placed finish in the inaugural season.

GT - Rashid Khan

The vice-captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT), and among the best in the business when it comes to the shortest format, Rashid Khan, is still the most feared spinner in the league.

While he is always among the wickets when the big picture is considered, he also creates an impact when the batters choose to cautiously see out his overs. His economy rate allows other bowlers to chip in with the wickets, which is the ultimate cause.

Rashid Khan recently played in the SA20, ILT20 and will join the IPL after his stint in the ongoing PSL ends.

SRH - Umran Malik

The 2016 IPL champions hit the jackpot with Umran Malik. The speedster was a net bowler who went on to earn a contract and became the spearhead of the franchise.

He had a stunning campaign in 2022 after being retained by the team. He claimed 22 wickets in 14 matches, which included a five-wicket haul as well. The Jammu and Kashmir-born pacer transitioned into the national side as well, as he evolved from a candidate with raw pace to a balanced pacer who controls his areas as well.

Who will win the IPL 2023 Purple Cap? Let us know what your early predictions are.

Poll : 0 votes