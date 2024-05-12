Playing 11 of players to have featured for both CSK & RR in the IPL ft. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 12. The hosts are fourth on the league table with 12 points from the same number of matches.

CSK have put themselves in a spot of bother after losing their last game to the Gujarat Titans (GT). The Super Kings will now have to win both of their last matches to stand a chance to qualify for a place in the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals are only a win away from confirming their place in the playoffs. RR lost their last encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and will be looking to get back on track and upset the Chennai crowd when they face CSK on Sunday. The Royals currently sit second on the points table with 16 points from 11 matches.

As fans get ready to witness yet another epic clash, over the years, there have been players who have represented both teams and continue to do so. On that note, in this article, we will pick 11 players who have played for both CSK and RR.

Top order: Shane Watson, Ajinkya Rahane (c), and Robin Uthappa (wk)

Shane Watson is arguably one of the greatest all-rounders to ever play in the IPL. The Australian player started his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008, where he won the Player of the Tournament award. In the 15 matches, he scored 472 runs and took 17 wickets.

Watson remained with the franchise for eight seasons before joining the RCB in 2016. He then joined CSK and was part of the 2018 season-winning team. Shane Watson ended his IPL career with the Super Kings after playing for them for three years (2018–2020).

Ajinkya Rahane has been part of CSK for the last two seasons. However, he’s having a very ordinary outing this IPL, as Rahane has only managed to score 209 runs in 11 matches. Meanwhile, in the past, Ajinkya Rahane was an important player for the Rajasthan Royals. He first joined RR in 2011 and played for the franchise until 2015. The Indian player then again returned to the RR set-up in 2018 and played for two seasons there.

The former Indian player, Robin Uthappa, was part of the Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 season. However, he only managed to score 196 runs in 12 matches and was released by the franchise. Uthappa then played the last two seasons of his IPL career at CSK. He played 16 matches in the 2021–22 season and scored 345 runs.

Middle order/all-rounders: Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin

Shivam Dube has been an integral part of CSK for the last three seasons. In the 2024 season till now, Dube has scored 371 runs in 12 matches at an average of 41, which has also earned him a place in the T20 World Cup squad. Before joining CSK, the left-handed batter played a season with the Rajasthan Royals in 2021, wherein he scored 230 runs in nine matches.

Ravindra Jadeja was part of the Rajasthan Royals IPL-winning team in 2008. Jadeja first joined CSK in 2012 and played for the franchise in 2015. The Indian all-rounder then again returned to the CSK set-up in 2018 and continues to play an important role for the team. Jadeja has won the IPL four times with the Super Kings.

Jason Holder started his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings in 2013, wherein he played six matches and took two wickets. The West Indian all-rounder was part of the Rajasthan team in the 2023 season and had four wickets to his name.

Like Jason Holder, Chris Morris also started his IPL career in 2013 with the Chennai Super Kings. In the 2013 season, he took 15 wickets in 16 games. Morris has also played for RR in two seasons; he debuted for them in 2015 and took 13 wickets in 11 matches. He then played for the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, returned to RR in 2021, and took 15 wickets for the franchise in 11 matches.

The Indian spin-master made his debut in the IPL in 2009 with CSK and was part of the 2010 and 2011 winning teams. Ashwin continued to play for them until the 2015 season and took 90 wickets. Meanwhile, he currently plays for the Rajasthan Royals after joining them in the 2022 season.

Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Akash Singh, and Mustafizur Rahman

Ankit Rajpoot started his career with the Chennai Super Kings in 2013, where he took one wicket in two games. The Indian bowler also represented the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, where he only managed to take two wickets in six games.

Akash Singh was with the Rajasthan Royals in the 2020–21 season and played only one game in 2021, where he went wicketless. He was picked by CSK in 2023 and was part of the title-winning team. In the 2023 season, he took five wickets in six games.

Mustafizur Rahman played for Rajasthan in the 2021 season, where he picked up 14 wickets in the same number of games. He joined CSK ahead of the current season and took 14 wickets in nine games before leaving for Bangladesh due to national duty.

