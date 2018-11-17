×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Rain halts England's post-tea flourish

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    17 Nov 2018, 16:52 IST
leach - CROPPED
England's Jack Leach.

Rain stopped play as England turned the screw after tea on the fourth day of the second Test in Sri Lanka.

Angelo Mathews (88) appeared to have steered Sri Lanka into a strong position with a performance that helped drag the hosts away from early struggles that had left them 26-3 in pursuit of a 301-run victory target.

But his dismissal shortly after tea at Pallekele, and the subsequent wicket of Dilruwan Perera, allowed England to build a head of steam and left the home side on 226-7.

Dilruwan's wicket was the final action of the day as an evening downpour brought about an early finish and gave Sri Lanka time to ponder a route to the remaining 75 runs required, with only three wickets remaining.

A stellar batting display from Joe Root on Friday looked to have put England in firm control, and the early scalps of Kaushal Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis on Saturday certainly strengthened their bid for a first away series win since 2015-16.

The trio fell during a devastating period from Jack Leach (4-73), who accounted for all three in the space of three of his overs.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne (57) found a more stable batting partner in Mathews and the pair combined for 77 runs for the fourth wicket to haul Sri Lanka back into the contest.

Karunaratne was ultimately caught behind off Adil Rashid (1-52) but Mathews was assisted ably by his fellow middle-order batsmen Roshen Silva (37) and Niroshan Dickwella (27 not out).

Sri Lanka reached tea on 219-5, needing only 82 for victory.

However, their challenge was significantly weakened when Moeen Ali trapped Mathews lbw, before Dilruwan - who had survived on review in the previous over - also walked after being pinned in front by the impressive Leach.

The covers were hurried on as Dilruwan returned to the pavilion and the rest of the day's play was abandoned soon after.

Omnisport
NEWS
Rain rules in Dubai as Pakistan and New Zealand share series
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: India's triumph over Pakistan in a Bowl Out
RELATED STORY
4 teams who have lost all their matches in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 players bought at the IPL 2018 auction who turned out...
RELATED STORY
5 top batsmen that Rohit Sharma has dismissed in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest upsets in ODI cricket history
RELATED STORY
7 players who have won the Man of the Tournament Award in...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when Sachin Tendulkar scored imperious 90s
RELATED STORY
Kohli doesn't shy away from anything, says Brian Lara
RELATED STORY
Conditions ripe for Rishabh Pant to succeed in Australia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us