Ranking the spin attacks of each IPL 2024 team 

Spinners are at the heart of any team's attempt to force results in the subcontinent, and the same is the case in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Perhaps the best way to dominate oppositions and create assertive narratives for themselves is to introduce spinners into the attack in the IPL.

It goes without saying that whichever franchise has the best spin-bowling attack in the tournament ends up having the best chance of aiming for the trophy.

In this listicle, we rank the best spin attacks of the 2024 edition of the IPL:

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Traditional powerhouses and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have one of the finest spin-bowling attacks in the IPL.

Comprising the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, and Moeen Ali in the experienced players' department, the Super Kings can also rely upon young left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu when he gets an opportunity.

Add to that the mystery that Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana brings to the attack, and one can almost sense the fear that will envelop the opposition teams ahead of facing CSK.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

Led by the versatile Ravichandran Ashwin in the spin-bowling department, the Rajasthan Royals 9RR) seem to be in the right mindset to tackle all the challenges thrown their way.

Assisting Ashwin will be the likes of Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal while Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag will be expected to throw his two cents whenever he gets the chance to do so.

The Royals have one of the most well-balanced spin-bowling departments in the tournament in its 2024 edition.

#3 Gujarat Titans



The runners-up of last year's edition of the IPL have a lot of top-quality spinners in their lineup. With Rashid Khan leading the charge for Gujarat Titans (GT), they will hope that they can come up trumps this season.

Assisting Rashid in the spin-bowling department will be his Afghan teammate Noor Ahmad, whose unorthodox bowling often makes him hard to read.

Veteran Jayant Yadav, with his off-breaks, is a handy proposition too, and another star is Tamil Nadu captain R Sai Kishore, whose left-arm spin is dangerous to face. Leggie Rahul Tewatia too can provide a lot of variety.

#4 Kolkata Knight Riders



With Sunil Narine leading the ranks for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as always, it will be up to the youngsters Anukul Roy and Angrish Raghuvanshi to follow suit.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman offers the surprise package alongside Varun Chakravarthy, but KKR will also need young Suyash Sharma to step up whenever he gets the opportunity to do so.

Narine will be the key spinner for KKR in this edition of the IPL, with handy additions from Mujeeb as and when the team management chooses to play the two foreigners together.

#5 Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be served well by the likes of Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav in this edition of the IPL, although they are bound to miss the services of a senior spinner.

Kuldeep Yadav and Praveen Dubey will provide the wicket-taking options for the Capitals this season.

It is expected of the former to contribute heavily to his franchise's cause, especially after he performed so well for his country in the recently concluded Test series against England.

#6 Lucknow Super Giants



Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are another franchise that would feel that they could have done better in the auction to pick up a few more experienced spinners in their ranks.

Although the ageless Amit Mishra continues to ply his trade, he will not have many others supporting him apart from fellow leggie Ravi Bishnoi and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya.

Krishnappa Gowtham is surely the leader of the spin-bowling department and it is expected of him to perform well and rake in the moolah.

#7 Punjab Kings

Despite the presence of some top spinners such as Rahul Chahar and Sikandar Raza in their ranks, Punjab Kings (PBKS) appear as if they could have plugged some more holes in their roster.

Tanay Thyagarajan, who was among the leading wicket-takers in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, will be a handy addition with his left-arm spin, to go with regular Harpreet Brar.

However, by and large, Punjab appear as if they could have done better in the auction and worked out ways in which they could have bagged more spinners.

#8 Mumbai Indians

Traditional powerhouses Mumbai Indians (MI), who are renowned for giving opportunities to youngsters to flourish, seem a little undercooked in the spin-bowling department.

Although they have the experienced Piyush Chawla in their ranks, they do not have many senior players alongside him.

The likes of Shams Mulani, Shreyas Gopal, and Kumar Kartikeya will have to play vital roles this season for them.

Afghan veteran Mohammad Nabi, whenever he gets the opportunity to do so, has to be on top of his game with his off-breaks.

#9 SunRisers Hyderabad



It has to be said that SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have one of the most ordinary-looking spin-bowling attacks among all teams in the IPL this season.

With leggie Mayank Markande the sole specialist spinner in the ranks, the Phoenix will have to rely heavily upon the services of all-rounders Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Youngster Jhatavedh Subramanyan, who lit up the Tamil Nadu Premier League with his antics, is also a part of the squad. The lack of experience in this department is palpable at SRH.

#10 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Perennial underachievers of the IPL, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), seem to be a tad undercooked in their spin-bowling department.

Apart from all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, there are hardly any experienced spinners in their roster.

Mayank Dagar and Karn Sharma will have massive roles to play, as will the likes of Mahipal Lomror and Will Jacks when they are asked by their captain to turn their arms over by captain Faf du Plessis.

It is not going to be easy for RCB to compete with the others with such an undervalued spin attack.