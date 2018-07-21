Rashid struck by Lightning amid speculation over Test recall

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid

England may be considering Adil Rashid for a potential Test recall but the leg-spinner suffered at the hands of Lancashire in domestic action on Friday.

Rashid - who made himself unavailable for the longer formats of the game to focus on white-ball cricket - was one of the star performers for England in their one-day series win over India.

His performances led to media speculation the 30-year-old could be drafted back into England's Test squad against the same opponents, with the first of five matches getting underway at Edgbaston on August 1.

However, back in action for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast, the bowler went for 44 runs in his three-over spell in a rain-reduced contest at Old Trafford.

In his online blog for Sky Sports, Rashid admitted he could be tempted to play red-ball cricket again.

"I made the decision earlier this year to focus on playing white-ball cricket to see how it felt but always knew that if I found I was missing red-ball cricket then I would go back to it," Rashid said. "So if the selectors come and show faith in me then I would consider it, whatever role they want me to do."

Rashid has played in 10 Tests, taking 38 wickets at an average of 42.78.