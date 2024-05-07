Rishabh Pant’s 3 best knocks vs RR in IPL history 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on May 7. It’s a must-win game for the hosts, who are sixth on the points table with 10 points in 11 matches.

On the other hand, visitors Rajasthan lost their last game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) but are still in second place with 16 points, and a win today will be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, as DC return to their home ground, all eyes will be on their captain, Rishabh Pant. He missed out on the last season due to a car accident but has come good this season, having scored 398 runs in 11 matches. The keeper-batter has also made his way into the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

DC fans will be hoping that their skipper will come to the party and play a match-winning inning in this all-important encounter. In this article, we will look at Rishabh Pant’s three best knocks against the Royals in the IPL.

#3 Rishabh Pant guided DC to an easy victory (53* off 38 balls)

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat first in the 53rd match of IPL 2019 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, but things didn’t go their way as they only made 115 runs in 20 overs. Riyan Parag was the lone warrior for RR, who scored 50 runs. For DC, Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma took three wickets each.

In response, DC lost its openers early, but Rishabh Pant made an instant impact and played a sensible knock. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 53 runs from 38 balls, guiding DC to an easy win with 23 balls left. Pant hit two fours and five sixes in his inning.

#2 A blistering knock by Pant at Arun Jaitley Stadium (69 off 29 balls)

RR invited DC to bat first in the 32nd match of IPL 2018. Delhi lost Colin Munro for a duck, but Prithvi Shaw (47) and Shreyas Iyer (50) stitched a 73-run partnership.

However, it was Rishabh Pant’s show; the Indian batter went berserk and scored 69 runs off just 29 balls. His inning was studded with seven fours and five sixes. Delhi’s innings were cut short due to rain, as they scored 196 runs in 17.1 overs.

RR had to score 151 runs in 12 overs in this rain-hit game, and they fell short by four runs. Jos Buttler scored a brilliant half-century, but Trent Boult kept his calm and defended 14 runs in the last over, guiding DC to an amazing win in front of their home crowd.

#1 A brilliant knock by Rishabh to take DC home (78* off 36 balls)

Ajinkya Rahane led the way for RR after being asked to bat first in the 40th match of IPL 2019, held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The Indian batter scored a brilliant century and remained unbeaten on 105 runs in 63 balls as RR scored 191 in 20 overs.

In reply, DC had a decent opening partnership, as Prithvi Shaw (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (54) played well. Rishabh Pant then took things under his control and played brilliantly. The keeper-batter remained unbeaten on 78 runs from 36 balls and hit Jaydev Unadkat for a six to help Delhi win with four balls remaining. Pant hit six fours and four sixes and was declared Player of the Match for his amazing innings.

