SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and IPL records

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals for an IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 24. This will be the first match between the two teams this season. Interestingly, their reverse fixture will take place in Delhi later this week itself.

Both teams are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. SRH are ninth with four points, while DC hold the 10th spot with only two points in their account. The winner of the two SRH vs DC matches this week can rise higher in the standings.

Before the first match between SRH and DC this season, here's a look at the pitch history of the stadium in Hyderabad.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records and stats

The pitch in Hyderabad is good for batting. In their last match at this venue, Mumbai Indians scored 192 runs in their 20 overs, and SRH fell short by 14 runs only. Another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards in Hyderabad tonight.

Pacers and spinners achieved almost equal success in the previous game on this ground. Overall, teams batting second have won more IPL matches at this venue than the teams batting first. Here's a list of some important numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by Hyderabad:

IPL matches played: 67

Matches won by teams batting first: 30

Matches won by teams batting second: 36

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2019

Highest team score: 231/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019

Lowest team score: 80 - Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2013

Average first-innings score: 159

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss. Considering how the pitch played in the last match, batters found it easy to score runs after settling in the middle.

The pace bowlers may receive some help from the conditions initially, but the batters should end up dominating the proceedings.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in the last IPL match played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. MI scored 192/5 in their 20 overs, with all-rounder Cameron Green aggregating 64 runs off just 40 balls. In reply, SRH were all out for 178 runs.

13 sixes were hit in the match between MI and SRH. Pace bowlers Marco Jansen, Riley Meredith and Jason Behrendorff picked up two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 192/5 (Cameron Green 64*, Marco Jansen 2/43) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 178 (Mayank Agarwal 48, Riley Meredith 2/33) by 14 runs.

