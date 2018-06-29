Stokes named in ODI squad for India series

England all-rounder Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is set to return from a hamstring injury and has been named in the England squad for their three-match one-day international series with India.

Stokes tore his left hamstring ahead of the second Test with Pakistan this month and has not played since.

The all-rounder missed England's 5-0 ODI whitewash of Australia and the Twenty20 side's victory over the same opposition in the sole match of the shortest format.

Stokes will play for Durham in a T20 Blast clash with Yorkshire at Headingley next Thursday and, should he prove his fitness, could join the T20 squad for the finale of the three-match series with India three days later.

While Stokes has been included in the 14-man ODI squad, there is no place for Chris Woakes, who has yet to recover from a torn quad, though he could be added later in the series if he regains fitness.

The ODI series starts at Trent Bridge on July 12, the second match is at Lord's two days later with the finale at Headingley on July 17.

England ODI squad: Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood.