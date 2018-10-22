×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

T20: Mandhana, Kaur shine in India A win over Australia A

PTI
NEWS
News
35   //    22 Oct 2018, 15:59 IST

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana and experienced Harmanpreet Kaur shone with the bat as India A defeated Australia A by four wickets in the lung-opener of the three match T20 series here Monday.

The India women, which is basically the national team that will play the women's T20 World Cup, have thus begun their preparations well.

Choosing to bat, Australia A managed to score 160/6 in their alloted 20 overs, with Heather Graham top-scoring with 43 at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex facility.

But Mandhana (72 off 40 balls) and Kaur (45 off 39 balls) made a mockery of the stiff target as they dominated the Aussie bowlers.

India A scored 163/6 to surpass the target with an over to spare.

Left-handed Mandhana showed her class after young Jemimah Rodrigues (4) and wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia (0) fell cheaply.

She found an able partner in Kaur as the two took the side towards victory.

When Kaur fell, India A were 126-4, but all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar remained unbeaten on 21 to take the side home.

Earlier, apart from Graham, Aussie batters Tahila McGrath (31 and Naomi Stalenberg (39) got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

The Indian bowlers took wickets at regular intervals and never allowed the opposition batters to settle.

For India A, Anuja Patil and Deepti Sharma picked two wickets each.

The second game will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Australia A 160/6 in 20 overs (Heather Graham 43, Naomi Stalenberg 39, Anuja Patil 2-22) lost to India A 163/6 (Smriti Mandhana 72, Harmanpreet Kaur 45, Lauren Cheatle 2-18)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Smriti Mandhana continues to shine as Western Storms...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lankan women register a thrilling win over India in...
RELATED STORY
India announce squad for Women's World T20
RELATED STORY
Indian women’s team announced for ICC Women’s World T20...
RELATED STORY
Eclipsing everyone else: The dream run of Smriti Mandhana...
RELATED STORY
Smriti Mandhana scores the joint-fastest fifty in women's...
RELATED STORY
Veda Krishnamurthy: 5 of her best international innings...
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur blasts off in style on Lancashire debut
RELATED STORY
Smriti Mandhana gets off to the perfect start in debut...
RELATED STORY
5 instances where underdogs took over in style
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us