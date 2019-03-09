Top 5 lowest team totals in IPL history

In 11 years of its existence, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen at least once in every edition a team scoring less than 100 runs in an innings. Till date, there have been 35 instances that a team had scored below 100 runs. Such instances were seen the most in IPL 2011 when on 6 occasions a team was bundled out for less than 100. The least was in 2012 which witnessed only one such incident.

Delhi is the team with the most number of scores below 100 with 9. The record for the least number of a team total below 100 belongs to 4 teams -- Chennai Super Kings, Deccan Chargers, Kochi Tuskers Kerala & Pune Warriors.

On that note let us take a look at the top 5 lowest team totals in IPL history.

#5 70 by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in 2014

RCB had a disappointing outing against RR in 2014

The 1st leg match between RCB & RR in the 2014 edition of the IPL saw RR winning the toss and electing to field first. RCB had already won 2 out of its 3 previous matches before coming into this match whereas Rajasthan had only 1 out of its previous 3 matches and had lost 2 matches back-to-back.

RCB started the match in the worst possible way by losing 2 wickets in the very first over with just one run on board. Their situation further deteriorated when they were reduced to 11/4 at the end of the third over. By the 6th over, half the team was back in the pavilion with the score being 22/5. Only three players from RCB managed to cross the double-figure mark -- innings top scorer Virat Kohli (21), Mitchell Starc (18) & Ravi Rampaul (13). RCB were all out for 70. They could only manage to last 15 overs.

Pravin Tambe of RR ripped through the RCB batting line-up with 4 wickets. His scalps included Virat Kohli, Albie Morkel, Ravi Rampaul & Ashok Dinda.

Rajasthan reached the required total in 13 overs. They had lost 4 wickets en route to their 71 runs. Pravin Tambe for his spell of 4/21 was named the Player of the Match.

#4 67 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in 2008

KKR recorded the lowest team total of IPL 2008

The second leg match between KKR & MI saw both the teams coming into the game high on confidence. KKR had won three consecutive matches in its previous games. Mumbai, on the other hand, were one better than KKR as they had won four consecutive matches, including defeating KKR at Eden Gardens. This match saw Mumbai win the toss and electing to field first.

Apart from Sourav Ganguly, Salman Butt & Ajit Agarkar, no other player from Kolkata could cross the individual score of 5. Kolkata's dismal batting performance saw them last for just 15.2 overs and score only 67.

Shaun Pollock of Mumbai was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets. Other Mumbai bowlers -- Dwayne Bravo, Rohan Raje & Dominic Thornley had also picked up 2 wickets each.

Mumbai reached the target of 68 runs in just 5.3 overs. 48 of those runs were scored by Sanath Jayasuriya with the help of 3 sixes & 6 fours. Shaun Pollock for his 3/12 picked up the Player of the Match Award.

KKR's 67 all out remained the lowest team total of the 2008 IPL.