×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 5 lowest team totals in IPL history

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
182   //    09 Mar 2019, 14:29 IST

In 11 years of its existence, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen at least once in every edition a team scoring less than 100 runs in an innings. Till date, there have been 35 instances that a team had scored below 100 runs. Such instances were seen the most in IPL 2011 when on 6 occasions a team was bundled out for less than 100. The least was in 2012 which witnessed only one such incident.

Delhi is the team with the most number of scores below 100 with 9. The record for the least number of a team total below 100 belongs to 4 teams -- Chennai Super Kings, Deccan Chargers, Kochi Tuskers Kerala & Pune Warriors.

On that note let us take a look at the top 5 lowest team totals in IPL history.

#5 70 by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in 2014

RCB had a disappointing outing against RR in 2014.
RCB had a disappointing outing against RR in 2014

The 1st leg match between RCB & RR in the 2014 edition of the IPL saw RR winning the toss and electing to field first. RCB had already won 2 out of its 3 previous matches before coming into this match whereas Rajasthan had only 1 out of its previous 3 matches and had lost 2 matches back-to-back.

RCB started the match in the worst possible way by losing 2 wickets in the very first over with just one run on board. Their situation further deteriorated when they were reduced to 11/4 at the end of the third over. By the 6th over, half the team was back in the pavilion with the score being 22/5. Only three players from RCB managed to cross the double-figure mark -- innings top scorer Virat Kohli (21), Mitchell Starc (18) & Ravi Rampaul (13). RCB were all out for 70. They could only manage to last 15 overs.

Pravin Tambe of RR ripped through the RCB batting line-up with 4 wickets. His scalps included Virat Kohli, Albie Morkel, Ravi Rampaul & Ashok Dinda.

Rajasthan reached the required total in 13 overs. They had lost 4 wickets en route to their 71 runs. Pravin Tambe for his spell of 4/21 was named the Player of the Match.

#4 67 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in 2008

KKR recorded the lowest team total of IPL 2008
KKR recorded the lowest team total of IPL 2008

The second leg match between KKR & MI saw both the teams coming into the game high on confidence. KKR had won three consecutive matches in its previous games. Mumbai, on the other hand, were one better than KKR as they had won four consecutive matches, including defeating KKR at Eden Gardens. This match saw Mumbai win the toss and electing to field first.

Advertisement

Apart from Sourav Ganguly, Salman Butt & Ajit Agarkar, no other player from Kolkata could cross the individual score of 5. Kolkata's dismal batting performance saw them last for just 15.2 overs and score only 67.

Shaun Pollock of Mumbai was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets. Other Mumbai bowlers -- Dwayne Bravo, Rohan Raje & Dominic Thornley had also picked up 2 wickets each.

Mumbai reached the target of 68 runs in just 5.3 overs. 48 of those runs were scored by Sanath Jayasuriya with the help of 3 sixes & 6 fours. Shaun Pollock for his 3/12 picked up the Player of the Match Award.

KKR's 67 all out remained the lowest team total of the 2008 IPL.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore Anil Kumble Nathan Coulter-Nile IPL All-Time Records
10 Highest team totals in the history of IPL
RELATED STORY
Top 5 AB de Villiers knocks in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 5 performances from English players in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 10 five-fors in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: What RCB, DD and KXIP need to win their first IPL title
RELATED STORY
Top 5 catches in the history of the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL: 10 most expensive flops in the IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 5 fielders with most catches in the IPL
RELATED STORY
Vijay Shankar has least dot-ball percentage in IPL 2018
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with centuries for multiple IPL teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us