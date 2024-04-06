Top 5 performances in RR-RCB matches in IPL history ft. Yuvraj Singh 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

Rajasthan have started their campaign on a high note, having won all three matches. Sanju Samson’s team defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last game and will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches when they step out to face Faf du Plessis’ RCB.

The Bangalore-based franchise has started its campaign poorly and is currently in eighth place in the points table with only one win in four matches. RCB lost their last match against Lucknow Super Giants and will be looking to bounce back against RR to get their second win of the season.

RR and RCB have faced off 30 times in the IPL so far, with Bangalore coming on top 15 times. Meanwhile, Rajasthan has defeated Bengaluru in 12 matches, and three games between the sides produced no results.

We have seen some brilliant performances whenever these two teams have faced each other, and in this article, we will look at the top five performances in RR-RCB matches in IPL history.

Top 5 performances in RR-RCB rivalry

#5 Devdutt Padikkal scored his maiden IPL century in 2021

Match No. 16 of the IPL 2021 pitted Rajasthan against Bangalore. RCB won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Royals had an abysmal start and were 43-4 at one point, but cameos from Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, and Rahul Tewatia guided them to a decent score of 177 runs.

In response, Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli looked very comfortable. Padikkal went berserk and scored his maiden IPL hundred; he remained unbeaten on 102 runs in 52 balls. His innings included 11 fours and six sixes. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli scored 77 runs and guided RCB to a 10-wicket victory against RR in Wankhede Stadium.

#4 Ajinkya Rahane showcased his class at M. Chinnaswany Stadium

It was the 18th match of the IPL 2012 when a young Ajinkya Rahane showed his class at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RR elected to bat first after winning the toss, and then it was Rahane and Owais Shah’s show in Bangalore.

The Indian batter scored a brilliant century and remained not out at 103 runs in 60 balls. The innings was studded with 12 fours and five sixes. He was well supported by the English batter Owais Shah, who scored 60 runs in only 26 balls, leading RR to a total of 195 runs.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, RCB never looked in the game and was bowled out for 136. Siddharth Trivedi led the charge for RR and picked up four wickets, ensuring an easy win for Rajasthan.

#3 Jos Buttler's century took RR to their second IPL final

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and invited RCB to bat first in the playoff match of the IPL 2022 held at Narendra Modi Stadium. RCB only scored 157 runs in their 20 overs, as no other batter except Rajat Patidar, who scored a half-century, looked comfortable on the crease.

In response, Jos Buttler single-handedly won the game for the Royals. The English batter remained unbeaten on 106 runs off 60 balls. He struck ten fours and six sixes, guiding the Rajasthan Royals to their second IPL final. However, the Royals lost to the Gujarat Titans in the final, but Jos Buttler had a season to remember as he scored 863 in 17 innings and won the Orange Cap.

#2 Anil Kumble’s magical spell in Cape Town

Played in South Africa, the 2009 IPL saw RR take on RCB in match number two. RCB scored 133 runs in their 20 overs, led by a brilliant half-century from current Indian men's team coach Rahul Dravid.

The defending champions had a poor start, as they lost a couple of early wickets. Then came Anil Kumble, who did something that no one had expected.

The veteran Indian bowler took five wickets, including attacking batters like Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja, and conceded only five runs in his spell. Rajasthan Royals were bowled out on 58 runs and recorded the lowest IPL total at the time.

#1 Yuvraj Singh showed his all-round skills in the IPL 2014

RCB faced RR at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the 35th match of the IPL 2014. RCB opted to bat first after winning the toss, but things didn’t go their way in the start as they were 40-3 at one point. However, Yuvraj Singh and AB de Villiers came to their rescue.

Yuvraj went berserk and hit RR bowlers all around the ground as he scored 83 runs in 38 balls. He struck seven fours and seven sixes in his innings. Yuvraj was well supported by de Villiers, who scored 58 and guided RCB to a score of 190 runs.

In response, RR were 106-5 in 13.3 overs. Yuvraj Singh had picked up four wickets in his spell. However, it was not enough, as Steven Smith and James Faulkner led the way for RR and guided them to a victory with seven balls remaining.