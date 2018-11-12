Aaron Finch News: We're all under pressure, says Australia ODI skipper ahead of India series

Hobart, Nov 12 (PTI) Australia's ODI captain Aaron Finch on Monday warned the "under-pressure" batsmen of his side to be ready for some shake-ups ahead of the series against India following their lacklustre showing recently against South Africa.

Australia's one-day batsmen are under mounting pressure to keep their places after losing the series 1-2 against South Africa on Sunday.

"We're all under pressure when we lose, no doubt about that,"admitted Finch, hinting at possible changes in the batting line-up ahead of the forthcoming series against India in January.

"Between the batting line-up not having got it right for a little while now there's going to be questions asked whether it's Maxi (Glenn Maxwell), Lynny (Chris Lynn), Heady (Travis Head), or myself or (Marcus) Stoin," he said.

Finch said Australia need to find balance in their batting line-up ahead of the important series against India.

"It's important that we really nut out the balance of the side and get that right over the next two months," he said.

"We have to either adapt our game plan a little bit around the way the side structures up best or we slightly change our personnel to fit a style that we think can win."