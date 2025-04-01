Yuzvendra Chahal vs Ravi Bishnoi - comparing their stats after 68 IPL games

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi will be in action when the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 01. The match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Yuzvendra Chahal is representing PBKS this season while Ravi Bishnoi is with LSG. Punjab have played just one game so far in IPL 2025 and began with a victory over the Gujarat Titans. Chahal ended with fugures of 0/34 from three overs and did not have a great start.

Meanwhile, Lucknow have played two matches. They lost by one wicket against the Delhi Capitals but won by five wickets against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ravi Bishnoi has picked up three wickets from two matches.

Chahal is playing his 13th IPL season while his is the sixth season for Bishnoi. Both the leg-spinners are wicket-takers and could have an important role to play at the Ekana Stadium.

On that note, here is a comparison of their stats in the IPL after their first 68 matches in the league.

Comparing the stats of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi after 68 IPL matches

#1 Most wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal is the most successful bowler in the history of the IPL. He is the leading wicket-taker with 205 scalps from 161 matches in his career. Chahal played his first season in 2013 with the Mumbai Indians. Looking at his first 68 IPL games, the leg-spinner had picked up 81 wickets.

On the other hand, Ravi Bishnoi began his career during the 2020 season with the Punjab Kings. He moved to LSG in 2022 and has been with them ever since. Bishnoi has played 68 IPL matches so far and has 66 wickets to his name.

Player Matches Innings Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal 68 67 81 Ravi Bishnoi 68 68 66

#2 Average and Economy Rate

Yuzvendra Chahal, while being the leading wicket-taker in the IPL, also has an impressive average and economy rate. Overall, he has an average of 22.61 and econpmy rate of 7.85. However, in his first 68 IPL matches, he had an average of 22.19 and an economy rate of 7.51.

As for Ravi Bishnoi, the LSG spinner, after his first 68 games in the IPL, has an average of 29.25 and an economy rate of 7.94. While their economy rates are similar, Chahal had a far better average than Bishnoi at this stage of his IPL career.

Player Matches Average Economy Rate Yuzvendra Chahal 68 22.19 7.51 Ravi Bishnoi 68 29.25 7.94

#3 Most 4-wicket and 5-wicket hauls

Yuzvendra Chahal, with his plethora of wickets in the IPL, has taken multiple wickets in an innings several times in his career. From his 161 games, he has six four-wicket hauls and and a five-wicket haul as well. From his first 68 IPL games, the leg-spinner had just one four-wicket haul and no five-wicket hauls. His best figures of 4/25 during this phase came against his current team PBKS while playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the 2016 season.

On the other hand, Ravi Bishnoi does not a have a single four-wicket or five-wicket haul in his IPL career yet. His best figures of 3/24 came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 season while playing for PBKS.

Player Matches 4-wicket haul 5-wicket haul Best Figures Yuzvendra Chahal 68 1 0 4/25 Ravi Bishnoi 68 0 0 3/24

Conclusion

Yuzvendra Chahal, as mentioned earlier, is the most successful bowler in IPL history. There is no other bowler with over 200 wickets in the league so far.

Even in his first 68 IPL matches, he had 15 more wickets than what Ravi Bishnoi has at this stage. Not only did he have more wickets but also had a better average and economy rate compared to his fellow Indian leg-spinner.

While he is clearly above Bishnoi as far as the numbers are concerned, the LSG spinner has also emerged as a top talent nonetheless. With both teams looking to win the IPL for the first time, the two spinners will have key roles to play throughout the season.

