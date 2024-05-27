All Wattson skins in Apex Legends

Wattson skins in Apex Legends are considered the cutest in the game. Couple that with abilities, and you have a deadly Legend at hand. Her abilities have the highest skill ceiling while being absolutely overpowered in the right hands. Wattson mains play her exclusively every day, due to the time required to master her. Given the time spent with this Legend, it is natural to be on the lookout for skins that can elevate her looks, which is what this article will be exploring.
Wattson has 81 skins in the game, out of which one is Iconic, 28 are Legendary, 14 are Epic, 23 are Rare, and 16 are Common. This article lists all available Wattson skins in the game as of 2024.
List of Wattson skins in Apex Legends
All Iconic Wattson skins in Apex Legends
- Kupo Power
Iconic skins are made in collaboration with a third-party organization or influencer. Kupo Power skin was a result of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Event which was released in January 2024.
All Legendary Wattson skins in Apex Legends
At the time of writing, Wattson has 28 Legendary skins. Of these, five can be unlocked by spending 1,200 Crafting Materials. The other skins were available from exclusive events or the battle passes of previous seasons.
- Ace of Sparks
- Fly-by-Wire
- Cyber Security
- Strange Attractor
- Lightning Spirit
- Current Champ
- The Warrior
- Bionic Wonder
- Shocking Stuffer
- Vaporwave
- Silver Age
- Cyber Punked
- Ruby Joules
- Outlands Explorer
- Wired for Speed
- Haute Drop
- Rocket Scientist
- Chaos
- Deep Current
- Thunder Kitty
- Static Spike
- Kawaii Kitty
- Immovable
- Solar Static
- System Shock
- Professor Paquette
- Player Two
- Electric Incognito
All Epic Wattson skins in Apex Legends
There are 14 Epic skins for Wattson, out of which six cost 400 Crafting Materials. However, the rest were available in exclusive events which might make a return to the store in the future.
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
- User Friendly
- Plum Juice
- Winged Menace
- Dinomite
- Electric Blue
- Electric Royalty
- Operatic Aquamarine
- Static Specter
- Kill-a-Joule
- Copper Conductor
All Rare Wattson skins in Apex Legends
There are 23 Rare Wattson skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. Just like the rest of the skins, the remaining got released during exclusive events or battle passes and could potentially re-appear in the store later.
- Arachnophobia
- Bloodline
- Brain Candy
- Cloud Computing
- Dire Wolf
- Disruptor
- Fresh Paint
- Industrial Artist
- Ornamental Nature
- Perfect Storm
- Tartan Fleece
- Throwback
- Tie Dye
- Unholy Alliance
- Volcanic
- Sweet Dreams
- Hot Rod
- Exo-Weave
- Static Maiden
- Kawaii Voltage
- Purple Crane
- Magnetic Mantis
- Electric Camo
All Common Wattson skins in Apex Legends
There are 16 Common Wattson skins available in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get your hands on in-game. Thankfully, there are no event-exclusive skins in this category.
- Default
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
