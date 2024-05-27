All Wattson skins in Apex Legends

Wattson skins in Apex Legends are considered the cutest in the game. Couple that with abilities, and you have a deadly Legend at hand. Her abilities have the highest skill ceiling while being absolutely overpowered in the right hands. Wattson mains play her exclusively every day, due to the time required to master her. Given the time spent with this Legend, it is natural to be on the lookout for skins that can elevate her looks, which is what this article will be exploring.

Wattson has 81 skins in the game, out of which one is Iconic, 28 are Legendary, 14 are Epic, 23 are Rare, and 16 are Common. This article lists all available Wattson skins in the game as of 2024.

List of Wattson skins in Apex Legends

All Iconic Wattson skins in Apex Legends

Iconic Wattson skin (Image via Electronic Arts)

Kupo Power

Trending

Iconic skins are made in collaboration with a third-party organization or influencer. Kupo Power skin was a result of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Event which was released in January 2024.

All Legendary Wattson skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Wattson skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

At the time of writing, Wattson has 28 Legendary skins. Of these, five can be unlocked by spending 1,200 Crafting Materials. The other skins were available from exclusive events or the battle passes of previous seasons.

Ace of Sparks

Fly-by-Wire

Cyber Security

Strange Attractor

Lightning Spirit

Current Champ

The Warrior

Bionic Wonder

Shocking Stuffer

Vaporwave

Silver Age

Cyber Punked

Ruby Joules

Outlands Explorer

Wired for Speed

Haute Drop

Rocket Scientist

Chaos

Deep Current

Thunder Kitty

Static Spike

Kawaii Kitty

Immovable

Solar Static

System Shock

Professor Paquette

Player Two

Electric Incognito

Read more: 5 best Wattson skins in Apex Legends for 2024

All Epic Wattson skins in Apex Legends

Epic Wattson skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 14 Epic skins for Wattson, out of which six cost 400 Crafting Materials. However, the rest were available in exclusive events which might make a return to the store in the future.

Daemon Hunter

Fiber Optics

Hack the System

Heat Sync

User Friendly

Plum Juice

Winged Menace

Dinomite

Electric Blue

Electric Royalty

Operatic Aquamarine

Static Specter

Kill-a-Joule

Copper Conductor

All Rare Wattson skins in Apex Legends

Rare Wattson skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 23 Rare Wattson skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. Just like the rest of the skins, the remaining got released during exclusive events or battle passes and could potentially re-appear in the store later.

Arachnophobia

Bloodline

Brain Candy

Cloud Computing

Dire Wolf

Disruptor

Fresh Paint

Industrial Artist

Ornamental Nature

Perfect Storm

Tartan Fleece

Throwback

Tie Dye

Unholy Alliance

Volcanic

Sweet Dreams

Hot Rod

Exo-Weave

Static Maiden

Kawaii Voltage

Purple Crane

Magnetic Mantis

Electric Camo

Also read: How to play Wattson in Apex Legends

All Common Wattson skins in Apex Legends

Common Wattson skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Common Wattson skins available in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get your hands on in-game. Thankfully, there are no event-exclusive skins in this category.

Default

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

You can also check out the skins for other legends in Apex Legends below:

Octane || Wraith || Fuse || Newcastle || Bloodhound || Gibraltar || Mad Maggie || Caustic || Mirage || Conduit || Bangalore || Horizon || Vantage

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!