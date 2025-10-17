Genshin Impact: All Luxurious chest locations in Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle

The Genshin Impact Luna I version introduced a new region, Nod-Krai, which includes three new areas: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle. Similar to other map expansions in the title, you can find nearly 300 chests in the Nod-Krai region. In the new region, you can find 17 Luxurious chests, including the ones from the Shrines of Depths.

Gamers may wonder how to obtain these 17 chests from the new region. You must complete certain World Quests and other challenges and puzzles to unlock some chests in this list.

With that being said, this article lists the location of all Luxurious chests on the Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle areas of the Nod-Krai region, which were released in the Genshin Impact Luna I update.

All Luxurious chest locations in Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle areas of the Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact

All Luxurious chests and how to unlock them on Lempo Isle

Location 1

Location 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the first Luxurious chest in Lempo Isle, you will have to remove the barrier in Barrowmoss Barrens sub-area in Genshin Impact.

Location 2

Location 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the second Luxurious chest in Lempo Isle, you must start the Friends of Moleyvalley World Quest in Genshin Impact. Near the end of the quest, the Weasel Thieves will lead you towards the location of this Luxurious chest. You must open this chest if you want to complete the Friends of Moleyvalley World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Location 3

Location 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Luxurious chest is obtained once you have completed The Stress of Changing Careers World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Location 4

Location of the Time Trial challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the fourth Luxurious chest in Lempo Isle, you must complete a Time Trial challenge at the small island northwest of the Starsand Shoal sub-area.

Use the Moonlane to get to that island (Image via HoYoverse)

At the marked location in the above picture, you can find a Moonlane. You can use it to quickly traverse to the island where the Time Trial challenge is located. The challenge is fairly simple, as you have to collect 66 Moonlit Particles from three different Moonlanes.

A Luxurious chest can be obtained after completing the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the Time Trail challenge on this island will reward you with a Luxurious chest.

Location 5

Location of the Time Trial challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the fifth Luxurious chest in Lempo Isle, teleport to the waypoint near the Knuckle Duckle boss, and climb on the cliff to your left. On top of this cliff, you will find a locked Luxurious chest and a Kuuhenki beside it. Get close to the Kuuhenki, and you will start the Time Trial challenge.

Complete the Time Trial challenge to obtain this Luxurious chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the previous challenge, you will have to collect 134 Moonlit Particles while travelling through various Moonlanes. After collecting all particles, you will return to the location of the challenge, and the Luxurious chest will be unlocked.

Location 6

Location of the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the next Luxurious chest, teleport to the waypoint near the Knuckle Duckle boss and climb the cliff to your right. Over here, you will find a Sniffer Mole near a locked Luxurious chest, which will run away as soon as you get close to it. You have to catch this animal before you can start the challenge.

Use the Kuuvahki powers on this Amazing Bot to start the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

After catching this animal, it will dig out an Amazing Bot. Get close to this robot, align it. Just beside this robot, there will be another Amazing Bot that will be angry. Use the Kuuvahki powers on the angry robot to make it smile. After this interaction, you will have to complete a small challenge.

Complete the challenge to obtain this Luxurious chest (Image via HoYoverse)

For this challenge, you must use the Kuuvahki powers on six other Amazing Bots to make them smile; you will have to finish this challenge in under a minute. Completing this challenge will reward you with a Luxurious chest.

Location 7

Location of Shrine of Depth 1 in Lempo Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Lempo Isle area, you can unlock two Shrines of Depths; the first one is located on a small island near the Knuckle Duckle boss. Teleport to the waypoint near the Knuckle Duckle boss, and head towards the marked location in the above picture. You will find a Shrine of Depth with a Luxurious chest inside it in the marked location.

Location 8

Location of Shrine of Depth 2 in Lempo Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Shrine of Depth in Lempo Isle is located near the Starsand Shoal sub-area. Teleport to the Waypoint shown in the above image, and move towards the marked location; you will find the second Shrine of Depth in Lempo Isle.

All Luxurious chests and how to unlock them on Hiisi Island

Location 1

Location of the Moon Mirror puzzle number 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

You will have to complete a small puzzle before you can unlock the first Luxurious chest on Hiisi Island. To start the challenge, teleport to the waypoint shown in the above picture, and keep going straight till the marked location. Over here, you will find the first Moon Mirror puzzle.

To complete the first puzzle, move the large cube behind the small cube at the end of the track inside the mirror. After this, move the cube on the wall forward twice using the red unipolar charge. Doing this will clear a path for the small cube, and you can push it to the end of the track to complete the challenge.

Completing the first Moon Mirror puzzle will unlock two new Moonlanes that will lead you to the location of the two other Moon Mirror puzzles. Take the Moonlane on the left to reach the location of the next challenge.

Moon Mirror puzzle 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete the second challenge, move the cube at the start of the track in the mirror twice, until it is detached from the cube with a blue unipolar charge. After that, push the cube near the wall with a red unipolar charge twice until it attaches to another cube with a blue charge. Then, move the initial red cube again.

Completing the puzzle in this order will clear the path for a blue charged cube; push it to the left until it pushes the statue at the opposite end of the track. With this, you will complete the second challenge too. You can use the Moonlanes to get to the location of the third puzzle.

Moon Mirror puzzle 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

For the third challenge, first push the large cube on the right inside the mirror; it will drag three more cubes along with it. Next, move the cube on the ceiling to move all the cubes on the ground to the right. Lastly, push the cube on the right side to move all the cubes inside the mirror again. Completing the challenge in this order will move the statue at the end of the track.

Claim the Luxurious chest at this location after completing all puzzles (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing all three puzzles, you can claim the Luxurious chest at the marked location.

Location 2

Location 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Luxurious chest will be trapped behind a barrier when you first enter this area. To remove this barrier, you have to complete For a Green Island... World Quest in Genshin Impact. After completing this quest, you can claim the Lunoculus and Luxurious chest in the marked location.

Location 3

Location 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain this Luxurious chest, you have to complete the Echoes of an Unfinished Past World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Location 4

Location of the Moonlane (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the Luxurious chest number four on Hiisi Island, you will have to complete a small puzzle to unlock a Moonlane at the marked location in the above picture. For this puzzle, you must find three Kuuhenkis near the surrounding area. After finding them, they will create a Moonlane at the marked location in the above picture.

Location of the Deer Statue 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

To find the Kuuhenkis, you must align certain deer statues in the surrounding area. The first statue is found just to the right of the teleport waypoint at the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper area. When you get close to the statue, you will get an option to align it; completing this interaction will spawn a Common chest and a Kuuhenki.

Location of the Deer Statue 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Deer Statue is also found near the first one. Turn back from the location of the first statue, and keep walking straight; you will find the second one. Similar to the first challenge, you have to align this statue; doing so will spawn another Common chest and a Kuuhenki.

Location of the Deer Statue 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the location of the second statue, you will find a protected chest in the distance. Near the protected chest, you will find the third statue. After aligning all three statues, the Kuuhenkis will create a Moonlane near the location of the third statue, which will bring you towards the other side.

Use both Moonlanes to get to the top of the cliff at the Sanctum of Oathkeepers (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the first Moonlane to reach the other side. After completing this, the Kuuhenkis will create another Moonline, leading to the top of a cliff. Ride the second Moonline to reach the top of the mountain.

Luxurious chest number 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

A Luxurious chest will be spawned at the top of this mountain, after you ride through the second Moonlane generated by the Kuuhenkis.

Location 5

Location of the Shrine of Depth on Hiisi Island (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth Luxurious chest in the Hiisi Island area is locked behind the Shrine of Depth, which is located at the marked location in the above picture. Teleport to the waypoint at the end of the Hiisi Island map, and keep going straight; you will find the Shrine of Depth in front of you at the marked pin.

All Luxurious chests and how to unlock them on Paha Isle

Location 1

Location of the Fighting challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Luxurious chest on the Paha Isle area is hidden behind a fighting challenge. Teleport to the waypoint at the entrance to the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau, and keep heading straight, you will find a small screen at the marked location as shown in the above image.

Complete the fighting challenge to get this Luxurious chest on Paha Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the screen to participate in a fighting challenge. You must defeat two waves of Landcruiser enemies before you can obtain the Luxurious chest.

Location 2

Location 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Luxurious chest in Paha Isle is also hidden behind a secret fighting challenge. Teleport to the waypoint shown in the above image, keep heading straight, and you will find a small screen. Interact with the screen to unlock the doors to the secret underground fighting arena.

Defeat all three enemies in the area to get this Luxurious chest (Image via HoYoverse)

After you enter this fighting arena, you can find a protected chest and three Landcruiser enemies. You can unlock a Luxurious chest after defeating all three enemies in this area.

Ad

Location 3

Location 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Luxurious chest in Paha Isle is hidden on top of the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau in Genshin Impact. Teleport to the waypoint on the top floor of this building, and go to the arena, where you can challenge Raskolnikov. Over here, you will find some ladders to climb to the level on top of this area. The Luxurious chest will be sitting on top of this arena, indiciated by the marked location in the above picture.

Location 4

Location of the Shrine of Depth on Paha Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Luxurious chest on the Paha Isle area can be found in the Shrine of Depth near Maroon Basin in Genshin Impact. Teleport to the waypoint at Maroon Basin, turn towards your left, and make your way to the marked location in the above picture. At this location, you will find a Shrine of Depth that you can unlock.

