Twitch streamer gutsluvr claims to have been drugged and sexually abused at TwitchCon 2022

Twitch streamer Florence "gutsluvr" came forward on October 14 to state that she was drugged and sexually abused at the recently concluded TwitchCon 2022 hosted at the San Diego Convention Center. She took to her Twitter account to share a link to a TwitLonger post that briefly detailed the night's events from her perspective.

Trigger Warning: Mentions of attempted rape and sexual abuse.

In the post, gutsluvr mentioned that she was already in an inebriated state, which resulted in a group of men allegedly taking advantage of her by spiking her drink. She also noted that the perpetrators, unknown to her by her own admission, groped her inappropriately and "attempted" to rape her.

TwitchCon faces scrutiny as gutsluvr claims that the staff took no actions

In the TwitLonger post, gutsluvr gave a harrowing account of her experience during the night of the party at TwitchCon. She stated that while alone, a "masculine" person and his group of friends approached and shared drinks with her. Judging by her allegations, it seems that her drink was spiked.

She further claimed that due to her intoxicated condition, she could not catch hold of the names or faces of the perpetrators. Following the disturbing experience, she claimed to have approached the convention's security personnel for aid. However, she alleged that the staff member refused to assist her because she couldn't produce a name or identify the perpetrators.

treatluvr 🖕 TWITCHCON @gutsluvr i wasnt ready to come out about this yet, but so many people know already due to people spreading it around. it hurts, but it is what it is i wasnt ready to come out about this yet, but so many people know already due to people spreading it around. it hurts, but it is what it is

Furthermore, gutsluvr wrote that she would not be providing the particularities of the incident(s) since it is "triggering" for her. She added that she is determined to seek professional help to address her traumatic situation. Additionally, she revealed that she would take an indefinite break from streaming to treat her mental health.

The TwitLonger post was brief and did not include any more details. It remains to be seen if Twitch will investigate the incident further.

How the internet reacted to the news

The revelatory Twitter post has already been amplified across social media platforms. Her account was also shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which garnered a lot of comments.

Here are some of them:

Fans extended their thoughts through Twitter as well. Here are some of the reactions:

Snifferish @snifferish @gutsluvr Im so sorry dude, if there is anything I can do to help let me know. I know mental health services are really sparse right now so if you need a little extra help finding a professional in your area or one you can see remotely please let me know and I'll also help with that. @gutsluvr Im so sorry dude, if there is anything I can do to help let me know. I know mental health services are really sparse right now so if you need a little extra help finding a professional in your area or one you can see remotely please let me know and I'll also help with that.

Rustic Vampire Squid @SquidRustic @gutsluvr Oh Guts. You didn’t deserve any of that. My heart breaks for you. If there’s anything I can do among this sea of support for you, please ask. I wish you the best as you recover. @gutsluvr Oh Guts. You didn’t deserve any of that. My heart breaks for you. If there’s anything I can do among this sea of support for you, please ask. I wish you the best as you recover.

Skelly @skele_dad I can’t believe this is the environment Twitch created for its best creators. Beyond disappointed and pissed… @gutsluvr I can’t express enough how sorry I am that you had to experience that.. you’re very strong for coming forward on this and I’m so proud of youI can’t believe this is the environment Twitch created for its best creators. Beyond disappointed and pissed… @gutsluvr I can’t express enough how sorry I am that you had to experience that.. you’re very strong for coming forward on this and I’m so proud of you 💚 I can’t believe this is the environment Twitch created for its best creators. Beyond disappointed and pissed…

Meigs ✈️ @meigslive @gutsluvr guts if you need anything anything at all please let me know. take all the time you need to heal, and know you got a whole group behind you ready to be there when you need @gutsluvr guts if you need anything anything at all please let me know. take all the time you need to heal, and know you got a whole group behind you ready to be there when you need

The latest edition of TwitchCon has attracted severe criticism due to its reported mismanagement. Several visitors have raised complaints about the rampant overcrowding. A streamer named Adriana Chechik allegedly suffered a back injury due to a poorly cushioned foam pit installed for the visitors.

