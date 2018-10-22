×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Frustrated Ricciardo 'punches hole in wall' after US retirement

PTI
NEWS
News
56   //    22 Oct 2018, 09:57 IST

F1 Grand Prix of USA
F1 Grand Prix of USA

Austin, Oct 22 (AFP) Daniel Ricciardo was so angry he punched a hole in a wall after a power failure forced him to retire from United States Grand Prix, according to his Red Bull team chief Christian Horner.

While his team-mate Max Verstappen stormed from 18th on the grid to finish second with a dazzling drive, Australian Ricciardo was left frustrated again in a season that has seen him suffer a loss of form.

"It's a crying shame for Daniel, I feel so sorry for him," Horner told reporters after the race won by Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

"It was an identical issue to that which he had in Bahrain where it was a complete shut down." Ricciardo, who leaves Red Bull for Renault next season, was battling for a possible podium finish when he was forced into retirement.

"He's just taken his frustration out on his room by putting his fist through the wall, which you can totally relate to," added Horner.

"He doesn't blame the team in any way. He knows we're doing everything we can, it's just one of those things." Horner was delighted with Verstappen's performance.

"That was brilliant -- what a drive from P18! This was vintage Max -- fair and hard racing. Today he's driven an unbelievable race.

"He should certainly be given driver of the day, if he hasn't got it already.

"We run a whole bunch of simulations to try and monitor the tyres and everything was telling us the tyres were done with six laps to go.

"But Max was saying he could manage it. All our tyre models were telling us there's no way he will get to the end and he just did it and made it work."

Topics you might be interested in:
United States GP Red Bull Racing F1 Daniel Ricciardo
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
F1 US Grand Prix: 5 most memorable moments from the...
RELATED STORY
Daniel Ricciardo left frustrated after another DNF at...
RELATED STORY
Furious Daniel Ricciardo to Quit Formula 1?
RELATED STORY
RED BULL, RICCIARDO AND THE WAY FORWARD
RELATED STORY
Hamilton waits for F1 title as Raikkonen wins US Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Daniel Ricciardo to leave Red Bull
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Singapore GP
RELATED STORY
F1: Ricciardo Hopes He can Win More Races
RELATED STORY
Daniel Ricciardo to Renault - A Huge Risk?
RELATED STORY
United States GP: Driver And Team Quotes ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us