Aguero at the double as Man City ease into Cup quarters

by Reuters News 02 Mar 2017, 03:28 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - FA Cup Fifth Round Replay - Etihad Stadium - 1/3/17 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in action with Huddersfield Town's Dean Whitehead Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.

City, third in the Premier League table, fell behind after seven minutes when Harry Bunn drilled an effort beneath keeper Claudio Bravo but that served only to stir the hosts into action.

Leroy Sane drew them level before a penalty from Aguero and a tap-in from Pablo Zabaleta gave them a 3-1 advantage at the break, with their first three goals coming in a devastating eight-minute spell.

Aguero grabbed a fourth in the second half and Kelechi Iheanacho completed the rout in stoppage time as City secured an away tie against Premier League Middlesbrough in the last eight.

(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)