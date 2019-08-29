Ajax qualify for Champions League group stage

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag

Ajax have qualified for the group stage of the Champions League after beating APOEL 2-0 on aggregate in the play-off round.

Edson Alvarez's close-range header set up a 2-0 victory on Wednesday at Johan Cruijff Arena and captain Dusan Tadic made sure with a fine goal 10 minutes from full-time.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar had a goal ruled out for offside after a VAR check at 1-0, while moments later Andrija Pavlovic was denied an equaliser by the assistant's flag at the other end.

Ajax, semi-finalists last season under Erik ten Hag, knocked out PAOK to reach the play-off round and the Eredivisie champions will learn their fate in Thursday's group stage draw.

Slavia Prague are also in the hat after a second 1-0 victory in their tie against Cluj, Jan Boril scoring a second-half winner for the Czech champions.

Club Brugge complete the line-up after qualifying via a 3-1 aggregate win over Austrian side LASK, who had captain Gernot Trauner sent off in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday.

Goals from Hans Vanaken and Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis either side of a Klauss penalty sent the Belgian team through.