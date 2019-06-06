×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

American billionaire Commisso completes Fiorentina purchase

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    06 Jun 2019, 20:14 IST
Rocco Commisso - cropped
New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso

American entrepreneur Rocco Commisso has completed his purchase of Serie A side Fiorentina.

A year after failing to land a controlling stake in AC Milan, Italian-born Commisso has agreed to buy one of their top-flight rivals from the Della Valle family.

The 69-year-old, who is also the chairman of the New York Cosmos, announced the deal – worth a reported €160million – on Thursday to usher in a new era at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

"I am forever a fan of Italian football and there are no words to describe how incredibly honoured I am to have the opportunity to contribute to write the next chapter in the story of a legendary club like Fiorentina," Commisso, chairman and CEO of Mediacom, said in a statement.

"Florence is known across the entire world as a city that represents the best of Italian culture. In these three years of contact to acquire the club, I've developed a deep understanding of how important La Viola is for this city and its fans.

"I would like to thank the Della Valle family for managing Fiorentina for the past 17 years. Diego and Andrea deserve great honours for saving this club from financial instability. They leave a strong foundation to build the club on."

Fiorentina finished 16th in Serie A last season and have not won any major honours since lifting the Coppa Italia in 2001.

Advertisement
Barcelona lose highly rated Cucurella as Eibar trigger purchase option
RELATED STORY
Fiorentina insist star man Chiesa is not for sale as Inter rumours emerge
RELATED STORY
Serie A: 5 Players from the 1990s who Deserve More Credit
RELATED STORY
Montella replaces Pioli at Fiorentina
RELATED STORY
Fiorentina in disarray as Pioli resigns
RELATED STORY
Best Footballers in the World: Top 10 South American Players this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Can Newcastle follow in the footsteps of Manchester City to become Premier League Champions?
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United purchase terms agreed, claims Bin Zayed Group
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign Real Madrid superstar, Argentine legend reveals why he didn’t join Los Blancos and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Argentine footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us