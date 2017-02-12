Angry Bilic says referee was bad after West Ham denied

by Reuters News 12 Feb 2017, 10:16 IST

Britain Soccer Football - West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - London Stadium - 11/2/17 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic was sent to the stands after his frustration boiled over when West Bromwich Albion salvaged a last-gasp 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bilic lost his cool when Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time denied his side after they had fought back from conceding after six minutes at the London Stadium.

The Croatian was angry at Nacer Chadli's opener, feeling there had been a foul in the build-up, and was also perplexed when West Ham had a 16th-minute equaliser ruled out by referee Michael Oliver.

"The way we played makes me proud and happy. We should have scored more but we scored enough to win the game," Bilic, whose side forged ahead after the break through Sofiane Feghouli's 63rd-minute tap-in and Manuel Lanzini's 87th-minute shot, said.

"To concede like this, it is very frustrating. The decisions were big time against us, every one of them.

"It is hard for referees but when you are on the wrong side of all decisions it makes you very angry.

"The referee was very bad today."

Bilic took his anger out on a pitch-side microphone and could face disciplinary action.

"To be fair I am already big time punished with what happened in the game," he said.

"I don't think that I crossed the line, it was nothing personal. It was the fourth or fifth decision which went against us and it's hard to get over that without reacting."

West Ham are 10th with 32 points while West Brom are eighth on 37.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)