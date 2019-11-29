Arsenal sack Emery: We let you down, boss - David Luiz

David Luiz believes Arsenal's players must take their share of the blame for Unai Emery's sacking.

Head coach Emery was relieved of his duties on Friday, the morning after a 2-1 Europa League loss to Eintracht Frankfurt extended the Gunners' winless run in all competitions to seven matches.

Fans' favourite Freddie Ljungberg will be in interim charge for Sunday's trip to Norwich City and close-season arrival David Luiz – who also played under Emery at Paris Saint-Germain – suggested it is time for Arsenal's players to step up.

"Sad day for everybody, especially because we let u down boss, sorry!!" he tweeted.

"[I] thank you and the amazing staff for everything!! You are a hard worker, passionate for football and a big example always.

"Doesn't matter [about] the results! Good luck for the future!"

David Luiz arrived at Arsenal as a deadline-day signing from Premier League rivals Chelsea, part of an impressive window in the market that also saw club-record signing Nicolas Pepe and Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos move to north London.

However, results have not measured up to expectations and Ljungberg will aim to plot an improvement upon 18 points from 13 Premier League matches.