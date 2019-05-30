×
Azpilicueta: I hope Hazard wins trophies with Real Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.06K   //    30 May 2019, 12:02 IST
EdenHazard - Cropped
Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta hopes Eden Hazard "still wins trophies with Real Madrid" as the star nears a switch to the LaLiga giants.

Hazard, 28, confirmed he had likely played his last game for Chelsea in a 4-1 Europa League final win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Belgium international is heavily linked with a switch to Madrid and Azpilicueta wished the star attacker well at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Honestly, the times that he had to cope with the rumours, always going, they put him in a lot of teams," he told a news conference.

"He always showed his desire not to sign for an English team, even if he could have a better contract.

"He has never been a selfish person, he always had this dream to play for Real Madrid and we will see what happens but I think he has been very honest until the last day.

"That's why the fans, they love him, because he didn't play with the club, he didn't push for another contract, just always give his best, he was very clear with the club and that's why the club is so happy with him.

"It's a big opportunity for him. He's been amazing for us and I hope he still wins trophies with Real Madrid."

Hazard has won two Premier League titles, a pair of Europa League crowns, an FA Cup and an EFL Cup during seven seasons at Chelsea.

Azpilicueta, who also arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2012, is saddened by his good friend's likely exit.

"[It's] very sad, amazing person, amazing player, has been a very important part of our team," he said.

"A good friend of mine, very close, we arrived seven years ago together from France and if that moment comes, obviously, I'll be very sad."

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
