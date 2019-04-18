×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona book reunion with Iniesta, Villa on Japan tour

Omnisport
NEWS
News
132   //    18 Apr 2019, 16:00 IST
Andres Iniesta and David Villa
Andres Iniesta and David Villa playing for Barcelona in 2011

Barcelona have confirmed a reunion with former players Andres Iniesta and David Villa after booking a pre-season friendly with Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta ended a career-long association with Barca by signing for the Japanese side last year, with Villa and former Camp Nou midfielder Sergi Samper now also at the club.

But the trio will all have a chance to catch up with old friends including Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets as Barca are heading to Japan on tour.

Ernesto Valverde's men, seeking to complete the treble this term, will take on Premier League club Chelsea in Tokyo on July 23.

Then, four days later they will head to Kobe to face Iniesta, Villa and Samper's Vissel side to conclude the Rakuten Cup.

Barca director of football Eric Abidal said: "We've had some fantastic battles against Chelsea in recent years and we're looking forward to playing them again in Tokyo.

"As for Vissel, the match will be very special for us as there are three players who are now in Kobe, but who have been part of the Barca family: Sergi Samper, David Villa and Andres Iniesta.

"We're excited to bring our unique style of play to our fanbase in Japan."

Tags:
Chelsea Barcelona
Advertisement
Lionel Messi wants £162 million superstar at Barcelona, Chelsea announce £57 million Bundesliga superstar signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 2 January 2019
RELATED STORY
9 Exciting football facts you may not be aware of
RELATED STORY
Top 3 most memorable Champions League Round of 16 ties
RELATED STORY
Top 5 matches between Chelsea and Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Reports: FC Barcelona outcast set to join Andres Iniesta and David Villa at Vissel Kobe
RELATED STORY
How Iniesta captured Japan's heart 
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
5 Most Expensive January Transfers in Football History
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's 5 favourite teammates
RELATED STORY
10 best midfielders in La Liga history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us