Bas Dost, Andre Silva & Joveljic – Can Eintracht's new trio replace Jovic, Haller & Rebic?

Eintracht Frankfurt took Europe by storm last season as they went on a memorable and breathtaking run to the Europa League semi-final.

Spearheaded by Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic, Eintracht were only spot-kicks away from their first European final since 1980.

Jovic, Haller and Rebic combined for 57 goals across all competitions and 41 in the Bundesliga, where Eintracht threatened to qualify for the Champions League before ultimately finishing seventh.

However, the star trio – put together by Eintracht mastermind and director of sport Fredi Bobic – have since departed for Real Madrid, West Ham and AC Milan respectively.

While pocketing a substantial profit, Adi Hutter's Eintracht have been left with big shoes to fill. Can Bas Dost, Andre Silva and Dejan Joveljic step up? We at Omnisport look at the club's new forwards.

BAS DOST

The towering Dutchman is no stranger to German football, and he has already made an immediate impact in Frankfurt. Haller's move to West Ham prompted Eintracht to turn to former Wolfsburg striker Bas Dost, who scored a staggering 76 goals in 84 league games for Portuguese giants Sporting CP. The 30-year-old previously spent four years in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg, scoring 36 goals and winning the DFB-Pokal as well as the DFL-Supercup in 2015. And the €7million already looks like money well spent by Eintracht after he marked his debut with a goal in the club's 2-1 victory against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

ANDRE SILVA

The footballing world is yet to see the best of Silva but at the age of 23, the Portuguese striker has plenty of time to establish himself. Silva arrived at Milan from Porto amid much fanfare in 2017 but the Portugal international spent last season on loan with Sevilla, scoring nine LaLiga goals and 11 across all competitions. Silva, who netted 10 goals across all competitions for Milan in 2017-18, started the Rossoneri's win over Brescia on August 31 before being included in the deadline-day swap deal involving Rebic. A two-year loan will provide Silva with a chance for some much-needed continuity at Commerzbank-Arena.

DEJAN JOVELJIC

The next Jovic? After selling leading scorer Jovic to Madrid for a reported €60m, Eintracht signed Joveljic from Red Star Belgrade. Like Jovic, Serbia Under-21 international Joveljic was born in Bijeljina and both played for the Serbian giants. Eintracht lured the 20-year-old forward – who scored eight goals and supplied two assists in 17 league matches last season – on a five-year deal. Joveljic has already made eight appearances for Eintracht this term. He announced himself with the winning goal on debut for Eintracht in their Europa League qualifier against Flora in July.