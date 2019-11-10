Bayern continue Dortmund's Munich misery with latest Klassiker thrashing

Bayern Munich celebrate beating Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund endured another grim Klassiker experience at the Allianz Arena on Saturday as Bayern Munich ran out 4-0 winners.

Bayern were only a week out from a 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt that cost head coach Niko Kovac his job, but Dortmund were still unable to lay a glove on them in a one-sided encounter.

Dortmund last won in Munich in April 2014, with the caveat that their rivals had already been crowned Bundesliga champions before succumbing to a 3-0 loss.

At the start of the decade Bayern-Dortmund was one of the most compelling rivalries in world football. Now, at least when the game takes place in Bavaria, a procession feels somewhat inevitable – as the past five Bundesliga editions show.

November 9, 2019 - Bayern Munich 4 Borussia Dortmund 0

Robert Lewandowski's was his old employers' inevitable tormentor, moving on to 23 goals for the season in all competitions as interim head coach Hansi Flick enjoyed a dream start in the job.

Serge Gnabry was also on target, while ex-Bayern defender Mats Hummels put through his own goal. Jadon Sancho was substituted before half-time for a listless Dortmund, with boss Lucien Favre stating the England winger was "not good enough" on his return from injury.

April 6, 2019 – Bayern Munich 5 Borussia Dortmund 0

Hummels – in Bayern colours for the last time in this fixture – opened the scoring as Lewandowski inevitably got in on the act. Goals from Javi Martinez and Gnabry meant it was 4-0 before half-time.

Lewandowski completed a rout that was particularly sapping, given Dortmund had arrived at the Allianz Arena two points ahead in a gripping race for the title, which Bayern and Kovac would retain on the final matchday.

March 31, 2018 – Bayern Munich 6 Borussia Dortmund 0

There was no close Bundesliga battle to speak of here, as Bayern moved to the brink of glory by humiliating their rivals.

Lewandowski was a hat-trick scorer on this occasion, with Thomas Muller, James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery in on the act to the delight of veteran coach Jupp Heynckes, who had returned to eek out one more title after Carlo Ancelotti's sacking the previous September.

Far from being able to capitalise, Dortmund entered their own state of flux when Peter Stoger replaced Peter Bosz at the helm midway through the campaign.

April 4, 2017 – Bayern Munich 4 Borussia Dortmund 1

Dortmund were unable to match their impressive form of Thomas Tuchel's maiden 2015-16 season in charge and headed to the Allianz Arena fourth, 15 points behind the champions elect.

Bayern surged into a 2-0 lead through Ribery and Lewandowski and, although Raphael Guerreiro's free-kick reduced the arrears, Arjen Robben and a Lewandowski penalty ensured Ancelotti had no real cause for alarm.

October 4, 2015 – Bayern Munich 5 Borussia Dortmund 1

Tuchel's first Klassiker was hardly a more pleasant experience. The ever-prolific Lewandowski scored twice for Pep Guardiola's Bayern.

Another man with Dortmund ties, Mario Gotze completed the scoring – Muller having netted a first-half brace before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back.