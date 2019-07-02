×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Benitez wanted to develop a project at Newcastle United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    02 Jul 2019, 03:22 IST
Rafa - cropped
Rafael Benitez has insisted he wanted to remain at Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez has insisted he wanted to remain in charge of Newcastle United as he prepares to take over at Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

Benitez left Newcastle last week, much to the chagrin of Newcastle's support, who were desperate for the club to secure the former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager to a new contract.

Having joined Newcastle in March 2016, Benitez failed to save the Magpies from Premier League relegation but guided them straight back to the top flight before securing a 10th-place finish in 2017-18 and 13th last term.

During his time at St James' Park, Benitez was not shy in airing his frustration with Newcastle's ownership, who he believed failed to back him in the transfer market.

Dalian Yifang looks set to be the next step in Benitez's career, but he has claimed he had no wish to leave Newcastle, adding he did not demand power or control at the club.

"I wanted to stay, 100 per cent," Benitez told The Times. "I wanted to develop a project, to be competitive, to compete in the cups and to be as close as possible to the top of the league, but you have to have the tools.

"If you don't, then you suffer, because you're at the bottom of the table, every point is massive and you know that a mistake could mean relegation. 

"That responsibility, the fact we were suffering in every game just to get a draw, is something I couldn't manage for another three years. I couldn't stay there just to be bottom.

"It wasn't my idea when I went to Newcastle. The idea was the top 10, top eight and then maybe try for Europe later on. If the people at the top of the club had the same ideas, I would still be there.

Advertisement

"People talk about power, money and control, but it wasn't about that. It was about doing things right."

And Benitez believes the club's ownership were pulling in a different direction, affirming that resources should have been made available to allow him to push Newcastle up the league.

"I had the feeling they were really pleased for me to stay at the beginning, but when we had different views in terms of how to move forward, I couldn't see this support," he said.

"I couldn't see this clear desire I could feel at the beginning. I knew from day one that you could not compete against the top six, that you cannot spend £100million every year.

"The reason I wasn't happy was because we weren't competing. We could have done more with the resources we had."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
Advertisement
Those at the top did not share my vision - Benitez explains Newcastle departure
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Former Chelsea manager interested in replacing Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Rafael Benitez to leave Newcastle United this summer
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Newcastle confirm Benitez departure
RELATED STORY
Shearer slams Newcastle 'shambles' as players & fans hail Benitez
RELATED STORY
Benitez urges Newcastle United to dream bigger
RELATED STORY
Benitez refuses to commit future to Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
The curious case of Newcastle United goalkeepers under Rafa Benitez
RELATED STORY
Newcastle have massive potential, says Benitez
RELATED STORY
Benitez 'waiting for an answer' from Newcastle over his future
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us